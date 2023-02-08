Apprenticeship Compliance for Leaders
November 6 @ 2:30 pm – November 24 @ 4:00 pm
“An apprenticeship deliverer is only going to be compliant if they understand the real risks within their organisation”
This in-depth webinar series digs deeply into the realities of apprenticeship compliance.
It has been designed for managers and leaders who want strategies for apprenticeship compliance, that brings to life their knowledge and understanding of the core rules and funding methodologies.
Beyond the basic rules you’ll look at the foundations of compliance across your organisation, and how curriculum, evidence system design and monitoring of implementation are integral to getting compliance right while also strengthening quality.
At the end of the series, you will:
- Be able to critically evaluate compliance in your own area of operation
- Have developed your understanding of best practice for reducing risk
- Increased your knowledge of common errors and how to avoid them.
- This series, led by David Lockhart-Hawkins, will take you through:
- Key compliance principles – How it all should work
- Risk in areas of operation
- Managing the risk of rogue elements within your organisation
- Safeguarding funding through the apprentice journey – the data needed
- The three R’s, Right programme, Right learner, and Right employer
- Compliance strategies
- Common strategic errors
David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this series. David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.
We’ve built this series so that providers can send middle and senior managers from all departments and areas on an intensive high-level compliance journey so that they can bring new ideas and best practice examples back into their organisations.
“It’s easy to find funding rules updates and document upon document of rules and clarifications, we’ve identified that there’s a lack of professional development in understanding where risk commonly occurs and that’s not in intentional wrongdoing by an organisation but in accidental error or rogue individuals taking shortcuts in what can be an intense delivery environment.”
