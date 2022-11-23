Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Oct 31

Autumn Conference 2023

October 31, 2023 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The AELP Autumn Conference, sponsored by City and Guilds, regularly attracts around 250 attendees and looks to support providers in tackling the immediate issues that affect their capacity to deliver excellent results for employers and learners.

With a top line up of speakers assured from the main regulators and other topics relevant at the time, the conference is for all those working in post-16 education, skills and training. Training providers; colleges; policy makers and consultants wanting to maintain a competitive advantage attend the conference to find out more about the latest developments in the sector’s strategic planning.

 

Further details with be announced soon, in the meantime, register your interest here.

 

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

Interested in this event?

Click here to register your interest!

Any Questions?

If you have any queries, please don’t hesitate to contact our events team: [email protected]

Details

Date:
October 31, 2023
Time:
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=N6iICVXPlUG6K1Kj5quFfk_YVYh6aQtPgsbh5EHRLctUQTNRQU8yMUhSTlM1RU9BUlhNQThCT0s4TC4u

Venue

The Midland Manchester
The Midland, 16 Peter Street
Manchester, M60 2DS + Google Map
Phone:
0161 236 3333
View Venue Website

Organiser

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers
Phone:
0117 947 2097
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

