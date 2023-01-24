Overview

What will attending this webinar help our members do better? Successful End Point Assessment (EPA) doesn’t happen by accident, for apprentices to achieve a successful outcome at EPA very specific support is needed. The planning required to provide the necessary coaching support is an essential component for success.

This interactive webinar will explore coaching approaches that will support the apprentice’s preparation for EPA, consider the different aspects of EPA and review approaches that will generate greater success for apprentices.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar, you will:

Recognise the value of coaching and best practice in teaching;

Fully understand the different EPA requirements;

Define areas for personal development;

Formulate a plan to implement and improve success rates.

The carry-through benefits are; greater levels of confidence for apprentices going into Gateway and EPA; improved EPA first-time pass rates; improved chances for Distinction awards; better assessment experiences for apprentices, feeding into overall customer satisfaction with employers and apprentices; and better data for audits and Ofsted.

This will impact the wider community through improved confidence levels with apprenticeship and assessment methodology and reduced costs to employers through more effective assessment practices.

Who should attend this webinar

Training providers and employer providers who are supporting apprentices.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence