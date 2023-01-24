Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

Mar 2

Coaching Apprentices Towards EPA Success First Time

March 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

£69.00

Overview

What will attending this webinar help our members do better? Successful End Point Assessment (EPA) doesn’t happen by accident, for apprentices to achieve a successful outcome at EPA very specific support is needed. The planning required to provide the necessary coaching support is an essential component for success.

This interactive webinar will explore coaching approaches that will support the apprentice’s preparation for EPA, consider the different aspects of EPA and review approaches that will generate greater success for apprentices.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar, you will:

  • Recognise the value of coaching and best practice in teaching;
  • Fully understand the different EPA requirements;
  • Define areas for personal development;
  • Formulate a plan to implement and improve success rates.

The carry-through benefits are; greater levels of confidence for apprentices going into Gateway and EPA; improved EPA first-time pass rates; improved chances for Distinction awards; better assessment experiences for apprentices, feeding into overall customer satisfaction with employers and apprentices; and better data for audits and Ofsted.

This will impact the wider community through improved confidence levels with apprenticeship and assessment methodology and reduced costs to employers through more effective assessment practices.

Who should attend this webinar

Training providers and employer providers who are supporting apprentices.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence

Details

Date:
March 2
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/epa-23

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .