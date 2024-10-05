AI Literacy and what are the Essential AI skills for lifelong learning? Soundbite Edition 766

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 766: 5th October 2024. AI Literacy and what are the Essential AI skills for lifelong learning? Reflecting on the Global LifeLong Learning Summit in Singapore. See more below:

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

What are the Essential AI Skills for Lifelong Learning?

So this week I was away in Singapore at the Global Lifelong Learning Summit, which had the focus on AI and Lifelong Learning. I was a guest of the Institute for Adult Learning in Singapore and it was a joint event with ILO, OECD and Unesco. So basically, this was kind of a big conference.

So, as you do… I am writing my Gavin’s reflective for the week in the airport in Singapore whilst it is fresh in my mind… and I am wired as I have had a few hours sleep all week. Best to get it down now! ha ha

So Unesco, ILO, OECD, a bunch of big hive brains… and a lot of Professors… all specialists in AI and lifelong learning have concluded… the essential skills for Lifelong learning and AI are… Emotional Intelligence and Communication skills. Not hard coding, the conclusion is, don’t try competing with a pocket calculator to do maths as fast as the pocket calculator, use your communication skills and emotional intelligence to work out what you want the calculations for!

AI Literacy is very important long term

Interesting. AI literacy came up a lot. The importance of Bridging the digital divide… from Columbia to older learners… but also the importance of micro-credentials and AI literacy for learners, for educators and employers.

AI Augmentation – so what is that then?

So AI literacy, doesn’t mean a coder, doesn’t mean a prompt engineer. It is how to AI Augments with humans.. in work and in life. Sounds fancy… but it is how we engage with AI, it is how we work collaboratively with AI… Charles McIntyre mentioned Cobots pre pandemic in 2019.. it is very similar in theory, it is all about how we collaboratively work with bots, or GenAI, or chatbots or Artificial Intelligence in the future… and what we need to address and start thinking about this deeply now with Lifelong learning. Essential AI augmentation is key to raise productivity. The Productivity skills gap is bridge fastest with those with lower level skills compared to higher level skills (according to OECD.. so people who have looked deeply into this), by AI Augmentation.

Micro-Credentials and Lifelong Learning, is now even more important with the rise of AI Augmentation

The rise of Micro-credentials (interestingly Micro-credentials was the focus of the first GLLS conference two years ago) will be even more important for everyone to upskill, reskill and remain relevant as particularly Generative AI (Gen AI) is used more and more in daily work, education and life.

Transforming the Digital Divide into Digital Dividends

Really cool title, but what does it mean? Well globally, we need to think of Digital access… from infrastructure.. and we had a cool interview with Isabel, the Education Secretary for Bogota in Columbia sharing how they are creating infrastructure in a very hard to reach part of the world and in a place of high poverty… and why this is important. So infrastructure is key, but so is access to hardware. Basically so we don’t create massive digital divides for those that ‘have… compared to those that ‘have not’.

Grey Digital Skills Divide

Interestingly.. this also works with age. Across the World the length of time of working is increasing with the rise in retirement age. So thinking of lifelong learning, it is key to bridge the digital divide and access for all ages.

So what does all of this mean for us right now?

We need to get ready! We need to be thinking of our Digital infrastructure, or we will be left behind. We need to be thinking of rising Digital Skills first, then AI Literacy second to raise productivity and also equip our educators, leaders, employers and learners. If we don’t… erm big problems! So the 900,000 NEETs, with the economically inactive and Returners… we need to be thinking of short courses, or micro-credentials to help them with AI Literacy… but first with essential digital skills.

AI Literacy will be just as important at developing as Numeracy and Literacy skills

AI Literacy, is going to have to be assessed, encouraged to the same level as Literacy and Numeracy for people to be productive, for nations to be productive and competitive globally.

So.. this is very interesting stuff. Not for the geeks, but for us all. So it is also perfect timing, as next week is the FE +Skills Collective, looking at Bridging Policy and Pedagogy and equipping us all for our new Skills System.

Is our new Skills System thinking of AI and Lifelong Learning Strategies?

I can’t wait to discuss this… and sooo much more next week at the Collective. See you on the 10th October!

Exclusive Thought Leadership

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

What’s New in the World of FE?

Global Lifelong Summit 2024

Letter to DfE

Reports

Voices

In The Know

