From education to employment

Renee Tan from Institute for Adult Learning Singapore, discusses AI, Work Based Learning and Rethinking Assessment

Gavin O October 3, 2024
0 Comments
Renee Tan, IAL

We catch up with Associate Professor Renee Tan, Director of the Research Division at the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore at the GLLS2024 conference. Renee discusses AI and Lifelong learning .

Renee particularly unpacks the importance of Work Based Learning and AI.

AI and Rethinking Assessment

She also discusses how with Artificial Intelligence complimenting Lifelong learning that we also need to rethink Assessment and delivery of programmes to learners. She also discusses the importance of ethics in AI and lifelong learning.

Check out the video with Renee below:

