Unesco’s Daniel Baril on the importance of Training AI and the Crucial Role of Lifelong Learning

Daniel Baril from ICEA and Unesco Governing Board discusses transforming from Digital Divide to Digital Dividends at the Global Lifelong Learning Summit in Singapore. He discusses the importance of supporting older learners and workers, particularly as many nations are extending the working age before retirement and why we need to support all citizens throughout all of their lives.

The importance of the knowledge base on which AI is trained

Daniel discusses the importance of exploring the knowledge base on which AI is trained and using people as a language model to programme AI and share lived experiences. This is particularly interesting when thinking about lifelong learning, but also sharing lifelong experiences to train AI to have a richer understanding of culture, wider perspectives on lived life experiences and to use multiple sources to train AI. In a way flipping Lifelong learning on it’s head to train AI, as well as AI training us.

Check out the video below with Daniel from the Global Lifelong Learning Summit in Singapore