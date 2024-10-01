OECD’s Glenda Quintini discusses AI Literacy and Productivity at GLLS2024

Glenda Quintini, Head of Skills and Future Readiness Division at the OECD discusses AI and Lifelong learning at the Global Lifelong Learning Summit in Singapore. Glenda particularly unpacks how AI is transforming the World of work and learning. Glenda discusses AI Literacy, AI job creation and the importance of lifelong learning, productivity and closing the productivity gap.

AI Literacy is going to be key, particularly as around a third of the workforce will have to work with AI, Glenda unpacks the importance of AI Literacy, not as ‘coders’, but how we engage with AI in our day to day roles and lives.

Glenda explains the importance of lifelong learning and job creation caused by AI, with both high skills occupations and low skilled occupations with AI assisting in raising productivity through assisting with tasks and automation.

Interestingly the need of communication skills and emotional intelligence is growing with the use of AI tools in the World of work. Glenda explores what this means at a Governmental level and how we can bridge the divide from New Government policy into pedagogy in learning and lifelong learning.

Check out the video with Glenda below: