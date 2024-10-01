Columbia’s Isabel Segovia Ospina discusses turning Digital Divides into Digital dividends in Bogota

Isabel Segovia Ospina is the Secretary of Education in Bogotá, Columbia. Isabel discusses transforming Digital Divides into Digital dividends at the Global Lifelong Learning Summit in Singapore.

Transforming connectivity for the hard to reach in Bogota in Columbia is transforming the opportunities for learners and citizens. Developing digital infrastructure and then providing access to learners, from school age and into Tertiary education in Columbia is essential to provide opportunities and to reap the digital dividends and close the Digital Skills gap of opportunities available for learners. Isabel explains the importance of having the correct digital infrastructure to enable learners to develop digital skills is key and why Bogota is a learning city.

Check out this video shot with Isabel from the Global LifeLong Learning Summit in Singapore which has a focus on AI and Lifelong Learning. Isabel discusses the importance of digital infrastructure to enable learning environments in developing and emerging nations.