Pop-up curriculum reaches out to disengaged youth in Salford

FIN’s Kerry Boffey calls for more flexible funding to support innovative NEET projects such as the SCL summer pop-up in the North West.

In the heart of Salford, an innovative education and training initiative is transforming the lives of some of the most disengaged young people in the community. At the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN,) we take great pride in the work of our members and when an innovation like this comes forward, we want to share it widely.

SCL Education Group chief education officer Stuart Allen talks enthusiastically about the FIN member project, designed by SCL, targeting 16 to19 year olds who have been failed by mainstream education systems. These are young people who, for various reasons—ranging from severe mental health issues to past traumas—are unable to thrive in traditional educational settings. But instead of being left behind, they are being offered a new lease of life through a creative and compassionate approach known informally and affectionately as the “pop-up curriculum.”

Reaching the unreachable is a well-known challenge, when sadly traditional education has failed those who need it most. Many of the young people in the Salford programme have been out of school for years, home-schooled in name only, and left without the necessary support to navigate life, let alone their academic careers. These young people, many of whom struggle with mental health challenges and a profound mistrust of adults due to past experiences, find the prospect of returning to a conventional classroom environment overwhelming. The standard curriculum—with its rigid structures and focus on academic qualifications—only serves to exacerbate their anxieties and reinforce their disengagement.

‘Beyond Limits’

Understanding this, Salford City Council recognised a growing problem and sought out a solution. SCL, with extensive experience of young people, have been able to provide a unique, flexible approach to education, designed specifically to re-engage those who have been left on the fringes.

The ‘Beyond Limits’ Salford Summer NEET Programme is a testament to what can be achieved when education is tailored to meet the needs of the learner, rather than forcing learners to conform to the system. Funded by the City Council and with referrals from Salford’s Career Connect service, this six-week initiative was designed for this NEET group (not in employment, education or training.)

The objective was clear but ambitious: to get at least 50% of these young people into something positive by September. Whether that be further education, training including an apprenticeship or employment, the goal was to provide them with the skills, confidence, and resilience needed to take the next step.

Varied programme activities

Crucially, the programme was not about cramming for exams or meeting arbitrary academic standards. Instead, it focused on behaviours, speaking and listening skills, independent learning skills and academic preparation in a broad sense. The curriculum was enriched with hands-on activities that gave the participants a sense of purpose and achievement. There were trips to The Lowry and a local youth centre was used.

Animal care, beauty, sports, gardening, digital skills training and even shopping for and cooking healthy meals were all part of the experience, helping these young people to learn life skills and build confidence in a supportive, understanding environment. For example, an SCL tutor watched a young man summon the confidence to order a sandwich at the counter of the local Subway for the first time in his life while other learners successfully chose healthy lunch options in Morrisons. In short, the programme built the foundations from which learners can develop and grow.

Transformational impact

The team at FIN are all former inspectors and as a result we wanted to fully understand the impact. The results so far are remarkable. The above 90 per cent attendance rates exceeded expectations and all of the young people have progressed. Destinations include employment, college, and training programmes including apprenticeships. These individuals, who had previously been isolated and fearful, started to engage with the world around them. They were not just learning new skills; they were learning how to trust, how to work with others and how to believe in themselves again.

One of the most powerful aspects of the programme is its emphasis on building resilience. It is testament to the FE sector how programmes like this are giving these young people the resilience to take knocks, to come back, to get things wrong and to know that getting things wrong is actually a way that we learn. In a world where failure often leads to disengagement and despair, this focus on resilience is such a positive approach.

Need for a new approach to flexible funding

While the success of the Salford “pop-up curriculum” approach is clear, i.e. where a curriculum is tailored to the immediate needs of a specific group and then dismantled once those needs are met, it also highlights a significant gap in the current education funding model. As it stands, funding is often tied to full-year academic programmes, which are simply not viable for many of these young people. It’s time for action, because we need a new approach to planning and funding for 16 to 18 year olds to meet the varying need of this group.

There are approximately 900,000 young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK who are classified as NEET, representing about 12.7% of the total population in this age group. Flexibility is critical as a year is too long for many who need to feel short-term success, building blocks one step at a time. We urgently need flexible funding options that allow for shorter, more intensive programmes like the one in Salford. These programmes, which can run anywhere from 6 to 24 weeks, are far more attractive to learners who have been disengaged for years and who need a more gradual reintroduction to education.

The Salford NEET programme is a shining example of what can be achieved when education is approached with creativity, compassion and a willingness to think outside the box. By listening to the needs of learners and adapting the curriculum accordingly, SCL has created a model that could be the key to re-engaging thousands of young people across the country.

Stuart Allen, Chief Education Officer at SCL Education Group, comments:

‘’It was a privilege and a pleasure to develop and implement such a meaningful and impactful 6-week summer programme which has contributed to 100% of the young people who engaged achieving a positive next step progression destination. This programme demonstrates what providers like SCL can do when they are provided with the funding flexibilities to be creative and innovative in the aim to motivate, engage and enhance the development of young people who are some of the most vulnerable and lost within society.

“For too many young people, providers are unable to deliver bespoke programmes which are of an appropriate duration and include tailored, meaningful content that really influences and, in some cases, changes their views and mindsets on education. If only more funding was made available to support the implementation of these programmes where providers are not handcuffed or restricted due to funding complexities and unnecessary bureaucracy.

“This programme and its impact on the young people’s mindset, confidence and future opportunities should be used as an example of what providers can do when given the chance. Let’s hope changes to funding are on the way so that the most disengaged and vulnerable young people (and adults) within our society are given increased access and opportunities to programmes that really cater to their starting points and learning needs.

“Also, it helps when you have the opportunity to work with local authorities like Salford City Council who are open minded, forward thinking and willing to make a difference in the aim to solve the ever growing and concerning NEET problem.

“I am proud that at SCL we have been able to develop a ‘pop up’ approach to establishing and delivering high quality, tailored curriculum that can inspire the futures and shape the lives of so many NEET young people and adults. If the funding is there, then we can do this anywhere.”

Stuart has kindly agreed to deliver a workshop to FIN members in the autumn to talk in detail and answer questions. At the same time we thought it was also important to share the story of the SCL project more widely through FE News. We recognise that for this model to be adopted more widely, there needs to be a shift in how education is funded. Flexibility and short-term funding options must be made available so that other communities can benefit from similar initiatives. The pop-up curriculum is more than just a temporary solution; it is a lifeline for those who have been left behind and it’s time we invested in it.

By Kerry Boffey, Fellowship of Inspection Nominees