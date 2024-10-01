Latest News

From education to employment

Top 3 Thought Leaders of September 2024

FE News Editor October 1, 2024
0 Comments
TOP 3 Sept 2024

Each month we find out our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News.

Congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. Find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see September’s most popular Exclusive Main Feature… and the most popular thought leader and influencer on FE News in September 2024!

FE News Top Three: August 2024

In third place is Is end-point assessment a barrier to apprenticeship completions?
By James Farr, Director, Think

In second place is Qualification reform: the key challenges facing college
By Cath Sezen is the Director of Education Policy at the AoC, and David Holloway is a Senior Policy Manager (SEND).

In first place is Why Upskilling Should Be The Cornerstone of Your CSR Strategy
By Amelia Loveday, Head of Partnerships at hundo

Published in: Education News | FE News, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

