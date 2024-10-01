Professor Fredrik Heintz of Linkpoing University discusses Neuro Symbolic AI at GLLS2024

Professor Fredrik Heintz of Linkpoing University discusses Neuro Symbolic AI at GLLS24. Fredrik discusses AI and Lifelong Learning at the Global LifeLong learning Summit in Singapore.

Fredrik discusses Neuro Symbolic Artificial Intelligence. Which is data driven machine learning with more symbolic AI techniques which is where Professor Fredrik feels the next wave of AI technology and development will shift to. He gives the example of training an autonomous vehicle, you can give the vehicle literally billions of scenerios or traffic situations and let it learn the traffic rules from those observations, whilst it would be much more direct to actually give the AI the traffic rules.

Fredrik also discussses inter disciplinary skills.

This is a fantastic video with Fredrik, particularly when you step back and think of how Neuro Symbolic AI and Inter disciplinary skills could be blended or given to AI to speed up development of new models.

