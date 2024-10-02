Latest News

From education to employment

Tan Kok Yam Chief Executive at SkillsFuture SG, discusses AI and LifeLong Learning at GLLS2024

Gavin O October 2, 2024
Tan Kok Yam, SSG

Tan Kok Yam Chief Executive at SkillsFuture SG shares an update on the latest developments in lifelong learning in Singapore, particularly for mid career learners.
Tan discusses AI and lifelong learning and how AI is impacting the world of work and how Skills Future in Singapore are adjusting to the new world of work and adapting lifelong learning to support this.

We discuss AI and productivity and what skills are essential for individuals to thrive in an AI driven economy and how we can ensure that AI augments rather than replaces human skills in the workforce.

Check out the video below to hear on the latest thinking on Lifelong Learning and AI from Tan Kok Yam in Singapore from the GLLS2024 summit.
Gavin O

