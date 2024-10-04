The role of the FE and Skills sector in delivering Labour’s five missions

Post the Labour Party Conference, held in Liverpool, Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director, Education and Standards, at Education and Training Foundation reflects on the Labour Party’s Five National Missions that aim to transform Britain and the vital role that the FE and Skills sector has in delivering those.

In the context of the Labour Party’s Five National Missions—aiming to transform Britain—the Further Education (FE) and Skills sector is a vital element in realising these ambitious goals. Despite its critical role, the sector is often overshadowed by a policy focus on schools and universities. However, if Labour’s transformative agenda is to succeed, it is essential to recognise that without a strong FE and Skills sector, key aspects of the party’s missions could falter.

A local and national anchor

The FE and Skills sector is central to both local and national development. It provides education and vocational training that enables individuals to develop skills essential for employability, social mobility, and personal growth. At the community level, FE and Skills providers serve as anchor institutions—engaging with businesses, local authorities, and social organisations to meet regional needs (Keep, 2018). Nationally, the sector plays a pivotal role in addressing systemic economic disparities, aligning closely with the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda by ensuring that education and skills provision reaches underserved regions and communities (HM Government, 2022). By equipping learners with skills that directly contribute to workforce productivity and innovation across multiple sectors, FE and Skills institutions foster economic resilience and inclusivity. This is particularly crucial in areas facing economic challenges, where the sector helps bridge the skills gap and facilitates regional development, thereby addressing both local and national priorities (Shaw & MacKay, 2020). Whether it is young people seeking qualifications or adults upskilling to remain competitive in a changing labour market, the FE and Skills sector delivers critical services that have a far-reaching impact on society and the economy (Department for Education, 2019).

The overlooked potential of the FE and Skills sector

In recent years, the UK’s educational policy has primarily focused on improving academic outcomes in schools and positioning universities as globally competitive institutions. Successive governments have overlooked the FE and Skills sector, which serves as the backbone of local economies, provides opportunities for lifelong learning, and ensures that disadvantaged communities have access to education and vocational training (Dunne et al., 2000).

Without strong support for the FE and Skills sector, Labour’s ambitious missions are at risk. The sector works across critical areas such as policing, healthcare, local business, green energy, infrastructure development, and community relationships, making it essential for advancing Labour’s broader social and economic goals (Keep, 2018). If these institutions were to diminish, the consequences would reverberate through society, particularly affecting vulnerable populations and economically marginalised regions (Department of Health, 2017).

FE and the Skills engine

Labour’s first mission is to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7, which requires a workforce that is adaptable, skilled, and ready for the challenges of a modern economy. The FE and Skills sector provides essential education and training for key industries, such as construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and technology, to name but a few. These industries are the lifeblood of local economies, and the FE and Skills sector plays a critical role in developing the workforce they need to grow and innovate (Keep, 2018).

Moreover, the FE and Skills sector ensures that individuals can upskill and retrain as industries evolve due to automation and technological advances (Shaw & MacKay, 2020). This is especially relevant in an era where both training for tomorrow’s jobs and upskilling the current workforce are crucial. Retaining workers by continually offering opportunities for skill advancement enables individuals to remain competitive and prevents skills shortages in key sectors. Without this, regional economic imbalances would deepen, exacerbating social and economic inequality, which would imperil Labour’s mission of sustained growth (Department for Education, 2019).

The Green Skills Revolution

Labour’s second mission, making Britain a clean energy superpower, hinges on the ability of the FE and Skills sector to train the workforce necessary for the green economy. With the transition to renewable energy, FE and Skills providers are at the forefront of training wind turbine technicians, solar panel installers, and engineers for energy-efficient technologies (Shaw & MacKay, 2020).

In collaboration with local green energy companies, the FE and Skills sector plays a key role in the green skills revolution. However, without adequate investment, regions that are currently dependent on carbon-intensive industries could face economic decline, unemployment, and social dislocation (Shaw & MacKay, 2020). To achieve this mission, the FE and Skills sector must be properly funded to ensure that workers in these areas can retrain and contribute to the green economy, helping position Britain as a global leader in clean energy (Shaw & MacKay, 2020).

Healthcare Training

The third mission—building an NHS fit for the future—requires a robust workforce to meet evolving healthcare demands. The FE and Skills sector is vital in training healthcare assistants, nurses, paramedics, and mental health professionals, many of whom form the backbone of the NHS (Department of Health, 2017). With ongoing workforce shortages in the health sector, particularly in frontline and support roles, FE and Skills providers help fill critical gaps (Department of Health, 2017).

The sector also provides mental health education and community-based support, helping to alleviate pressure on the NHS and promote well-being across communities (Eisenberg et al., 2009). By investing in the FE and Skills sector, Labour can ensure a sustainable pipeline of healthcare workers, preventing the workforce shortages that currently undermine NHS services (Department of Health, 2017).

Crime Prevention

Labour’s fourth mission is to make Britain’s streets safe, and the FE and Skills sector has a crucial role to play in crime prevention. Through vocational training, the sector offers young people, particularly those at risk of disengagement or criminal activity, a pathway to education and employment (Shapland, 2016). By engaging vulnerable individuals and providing them with skills that lead to stable careers, the sector helps reduce crime and social unrest (Shapland, 2016).

The partnership between FE and Skills providers and local police departments in developing crime prevention programmes is another critical touchpoint. These collaborations divert young people from criminal activity, building safer, more inclusive communities. Without a well-supported FE and Skills sector, we could see increased crime and social instability, undermining Labour’s mission to create safer streets (Shapland, 2016).

Creating opportunity

Labour’s fifth mission—to break down barriers to opportunity for every child—is perhaps where the FE and Skills sector has the most direct impact. The sector offers accessible education and training to individuals from all backgrounds. FE and Skills institutions provide second-chance education, giving people who may have struggled in the traditional school system the opportunity to gain qualifications and improve their career prospects (Dunne et al., 2000), as well as retraining and reskilling for those changing jobs or returning to work.

Without the FE and Skills sector, the gap between those who can access university education and those who cannot, would widen, entrenching social inequality (Dunne et al., 2000). Regional disparities would grow, and areas with limited educational opportunities would emerge. Investing in the sector is essential for ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, has access to the education and training they need to succeed (Keep, 2018).

Promoting social Cohesion

The FE and Skills sector not only works with various industries but also plays a key role in fostering social cohesion. By providing equitable access to education and training, the sector helps bridge social divides and reduce inequalities, creating more integrated and resilient communities (Eisenberg et al., 2009). Whether it is addressing regional inequalities, engaging at-risk youth, or supporting marginalised groups, the sector’s contribution to social cohesion is fundamental to its mission and to Labour’s wider societal goals (Shapland, 2016; Dunne et al., 2000).

A dystopian reality

The risks of neglecting the FE and Skills sector are not theoretical—they are real and present. A world where the sector is forgotten is a world where regions are left without access to education and training, where individuals are trapped in cycles of unemployment and social isolation, and where crime and health inequalities increase (Shapland, 2016).

Without this sector, Labour’s vision of a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society cannot be fully realised. The sector is not an afterthought—it is the engine that drives economic growth, delivers social mobility, and builds a skilled workforce for the future (Keep, 2018).

Investing in the future of Britain

Labour’s Five National Missions are ambitious, but they are achievable if the FE and Skills sector is given the recognition and support it deserves. The sector intersects with policing, healthcare, local businesses, the green economy, infrastructure development, and community engagement, making it critical to the success of Labour’s social and economic transformation (Keep, 2018).

Investing in the FE and Skills sector is not just about education—it is about building a fairer, more inclusive society. Without it, we risk deepening social divides, exacerbating regional inequalities, and missing out on the opportunity to unlock the potential of individuals, industries, and communities across the UK (Shaw & MacKay, 2020).

By Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director, Education and Standards, at Education and Training Foundation

References:

Department for Education. (2019). Further education: A skills strategy for the future. DfE, London.

Department of Health. (2017). Health and social care workforce strategy. Department of Health, London.

Dunne, M., Benn, C., & Chappell, A. (2000). Mapping provision and participation in post-compulsory education and training in England. British Journal of Sociology of Education, 21(4), 461-478.

Eisenberg, D., Golberstein, E., & Gollust, S. E. (2009). Help-seeking and access to mental health care in a university student population. Medical Care, 47(3), 294–301.

HM Government. (2022). Levelling up the United Kingdom. UK Government White Paper, London.

Keep, E. (2018). The role of skills in a low-wage, low-productivity economy. Local Economy, 33(7), 721-739.

Shapland, J. (2016). Reducing crime through vocational education. Journal of Criminology, 53(2), 245-263.

Shaw, K., & MacKay, R. (2020). Skills for the future: Renewable energy workforce development. Energy Policy, 139, 111-122.