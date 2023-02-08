Development and coaching for Designated Safeguarding Officers
April 18 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
A ‘Safe Space’ for Designated Safeguarding Officers (DSO’s) to support and learn from one another.
The role of the Designated Safeguarding Officer at times may feel overwhelming and lonely, with little time to respond to our own personal and professional needs.
Facilitated by an experienced DSL the session will provide a safe space for those in a DSO / DSL role to discuss challenges they may be facing and share practice with others in a similar role.
This session will cover:
- Understanding and knowing how to respond to challenges that may occur in a DSO role
- Resources and best practice – shared by like-minded sector workers and specialists
- Developing a self-care strategy
Lou Willis-Keeler of Psych-Logical, is an experienced Designated Safeguarding Lead, who delivers DSL training and supervision. With over 20 years frontline experience as a DSL working for a range of organisations including the NSPCC Lou chairs an number of DSO forums to support DSOs who may not receive the level of supervision and support they require in their work place.
SDN works with Psych-Logical to bring together top-quality specialists to support the FE and skills sector. We’ve worked with 1,000 training providers and over 5,000 practitioners over the last few years – allowing us to share practical insights and support you to take action.
“With just the right approach and pitch-perfect pace, Lou achieved the impossible by keeping all of us interested and actively involved with plenty of engagement opportunities. Lou has fantastic knowledge and warm and friendly style. We all came away feeling like it was time very well spent. Highly recommended.”
– Safeguarding event attendee
Responses