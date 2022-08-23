Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Nov 8

DfE – Bootcamps – Dynamic Purchasing System and Future Mini-Competitions

November 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

Skills Bootcamps are the ‘go-to’ development programme for the current administration.

Having procured projects throughout 2021 and 2022 in Construction, Digital, Engineering and Manufacturing, HGV Driving, Green Skills and Rail, the DfE are now broadening the scope.

Autumn 2022 will see the launch of a new Dynamic Purchasing System designed to speed up the process and widen the provider base.

Join the webinar to find out more.

 

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

  • Have a clear understanding of the steps required for a successful submission;
  • Understand how to use experience and current activity to support their tender submission;
  • Be clear on the potential future questions and how to answer these.

 

Who should attend this webinar

Independent Training Providers, Colleges, Employers and Higher Education Institutes that want to deliver Bootcamp provision.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited

Details

Date:
November 8
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/dfe-bootcamps-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

