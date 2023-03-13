« All Events

(ED&I) Summit is a day-long event, set to be one of the most interesting and thought-provoking events of the year with a mix of topical plenary sessions and informative workshops for delegates. Tim Campbell MBE will once again chair the summit and it is suitable for all organisations working in post-16 education, skills and training. Attendees will get to hear about the latest developments and best practice in relation to quality, Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace and education settings. At AELP, we put Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) at the heart of everything we do. In January this year, we were delighted to receive full accreditation from the National Centre for Diversity in their ‘Investors in Diversity’ award. We were also recently ranked number 45 in the ‘Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022’ at the recent NCfD ‘FREDIE’ awards.