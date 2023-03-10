Shopping Cart

From education to employment

« All Events

Maths and English Summit 2023

May 10 @ 9:30 am 4:00 pm

We’re returning to Leeds for our maths and English summit this year, on 10th May, for an event that will focus both on solutions to some of the unique challenges to provision, such as integration, quality and funding, and on the importance of competence and confidence alongside qualification. Delivered in partnership with The Skills Network and the Skills & Education Group, and chaired by our very own Jane Hickie, this promises to be an informative and essential event for all delivery professionals, senior management teams and any organisation actively promoting or requiring skills growth in numeracy and literacy. AELP members receive one complimentary place per organisation! Additional Member bookings can be made for £99.00 + VAT Non Members: £199.00 + VAT For more information and to book your place, visit the website.

Details

Date:
May 10
Time:
9:30 am – 4:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://aelpevents.org.uk/website/52989/home/

Organiser

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers
Phone:
0117 947 2097
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

The Met Hotel

King St.
Leeds, LS1 2HQ + Google Map
0113 245 0841
View Venue Website

