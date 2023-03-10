Maths and English Summit 2023
May 10 @ 9:30 am – 4:00 pm
We’re returning to Leeds for our maths and English summit this year, on 10th May, for an event that will focus both on solutions to some of the unique challenges to provision, such as integration, quality and funding, and on the importance of competence and confidence alongside qualification. Delivered in partnership with The Skills Network and the Skills & Education Group, and chaired by our very own Jane Hickie, this promises to be an informative and essential event for all delivery professionals, senior management teams and any organisation actively promoting or requiring skills growth in numeracy and literacy. AELP members receive one complimentary place per organisation! Additional Member bookings can be made for £99.00 + VAT Non Members: £199.00 + VAT For more information and to book your place, visit the website.
