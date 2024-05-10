University of Chester students help shape Green Expo 2024

University of Chester (@uochester) students are supporting the preparations for this year’s Green Expo activities in the city.

As part of the University’s Work Based Learning programme, four second year undergraduates are helping organisers of the Green Expo 2024, which aims to highlight what North West England and North Wales’ carbon neutral future looks like.

The third Green Expo takes place this year in Chester with the prestigious Photo Competition already receiving entries, a Youth Conference at the University of Chester on June 14, and the Innovation Zone in Grosvenor Park, from June 15 to 16 at Chester Green Weekend. The Green Expo Awards Dinner will also be held on November 14.

The four students on placement are: International Tourism Management student, Reece Kerekes from California; Rio Owen from Aberconwy, who is studying Digital Marketing; Economics student, Israt Mahmud Efti from Bangladesh, and Ethan Green from Southport, who is studying Accounting and Finance.

Reece, PR, Social Media and Business Executive for the Expo, said: “Working for Green Expo and Marketing PRojects has been incredibly rewarding thus far. I have worked with industry professionals, learned to manage larger projects, as well as learning what clients want. My placement providers at Green Expo have made me feel much more secure in my ability to work effectively, and I believe this experience is preparing me well for a future in the industry.”

Jane Harrad-Roberts, Project Director for Green Expo 2024, said: “I’m really looking forward to working with the students and everyone on creating fantastic events for Chester and the North West. I know the potential students have and the skills they can bring to a project like this.”

Chris Walton also joins Jane in leading the events and brings a wealth of operational experience from the Royal Navy, Chester Cathedral, Start Up companies and, most recently, producing the Chester Mystery Plays. He added: “I’m excited to join Green Expo as Operations Manager and to work with these talented students to present great ideas of what can be achieved to contribute to a more sustainable world.”