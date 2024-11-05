Success in the Frame for Dispensing-Optician Training After Spec-tacular Results

The Ophthalmic department at @BradfordCollege is focussed on the future after relocating to the newly renovated Garden Mills building on Thornton Road.

The cutting-edge five-storey building is now the home for flexible digital, science, and allied health programmes for higher-level students. Training includes ophthalmic courses for students aiming to register as qualified Dispensing Opticians with the General Optical Council.



Contractors Tilbury Douglas led the project and installation of industry-standard equipment, including a new ophthalmic dispensing suite, prep room, clinical suite, real-life work environment with consulting and testing booths, a collaboration area, six digital IT labs, and academic teaching spaces.



The Garden Mills transformation was made possible thanks to £5.8 million in funding from The Office for Students (OfS) Higher Education Capital Fund with a £1.1 million College contribution. The derelict mill is now a modern facility for HNC, HND, and degree programmes in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

The relocation to Garden Mills comes soon after the department was ranked one of the top institutions in England to offer Ophthalmic higher education courses, according to the most recent National Student Survey (NSS). Managed by the Office for Students, the annual independent survey gathers final-year undergraduates’ opinions on the quality of their courses. The College was ranked first place nationally for the themes of academic support, learning resources and student voice.

In August, the General Optical Council (GOC) also gave approval for Bradford College to enrol students on a new Level 6 Dispensing Optician Apprenticeship. The Association of British Dispensing Opticians (ABDO) is now working in partnership with the College as the apprenticeship end point assessor.

Paula Perrott, Head of School for Ophthalmic Dispensing at Bradford College, said:



“The start of the academic year is always an exciting time; however, this year has been very special. Our NSS results were phenomenal to receive – especially to rank so highly for student voice and academic support.



“Our move to Garden Mills has been warmly welcomed by our students and our lecturing team. The new facilities and digital enhancements are already enriching our student experience, supplementing our syllabus within practice high-tech simulation.”

Bradford College has offered ophthalmic courses and training for over 75 years and is one of the UK’s most respected optical education providers. The College has established partnerships within industry to inform curriculum design and offer enrichment for students. Alongside the apprenticeship, courses include part-time Level 6 Diplomas in Ophthalmic Dispensing, a full-time BSc (Hons) in Ophthalmic Dispensing, and a Contact Lens Diploma.