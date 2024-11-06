Young mother scales new heights to battle breast cancer

A young mum and lecturer from the University of Sunderland, who was diagnosed with cancer at 35, is about to embark on the challenge of a lifetime to help other survivors.

When Rachel Makin discovered she had breast cancer in April 2022, it was devastating news to the University lecturer.

As a young mother of a two-year-old she knew the impact of cancer more than many. Rachel lost her mother to the disease when she was a four year-old, and lost her father to cancer when she was only eleven.

Now, two years on from her diagnosis Rachel has been given the all-clear and is about to set out on the adventure of a lifetime to raise awareness of breast cancer among young people – both men and women.

From Saturday 9 November, Rachel will be on her way to trek across the Indian Himalayas in support of the Coppafeel charity.

“People think that breast cancer is an older person’s disease, and it’s not,’ says Rachel, from Darlington. “I was diagnosed when I was 35, but I caught mine early.”

In April 2022 Rachel was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and started six months of chemotherapy in June 2022. She had a lumpectomy in January 2023, then radiotherapy, and is on medication for the next five years.

Rachel said: “The result of my surgery was that I’d had what they call a “complete pathological response” which means I’m now cancer free. But it was a long old year.”

Rachel returned to the University in September 2023 and started teaching part time as an Academic Tutor in the Hospitality, Events, Aviation & Tourism (HEAT) team. She has just finished her first full academic year of teaching following her cancer diagnosis.

Rachel said: “You’re supposed to check your breasts once a month, but to be honest I was never very good at checking. I found a lump when I was in the shower, but I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I did go to the doctor because of my family history.

“My mum died of breast cancer when I was four, and her mum died of ovarian cancer. Because of that I was referred by my doctor within two weeks, and discovered I did have breast cancer.

“I also lost my father to cancer when I was eleven-years-old and it was just me and my older sister Katie. When I got the diagnosis my first thought was “How can I tell Katie”. It was just awful, and the thought of going through chemotherapy and not being able to look after my daughter Robyn, who was only two at the time, was so hard.

“But part of the message of Coppafeel is advocating for yourself. You know your body, you know your normal, and you’re the person who will notice something that is different, not your doctor.”

Rachel added: “I wanted to do the trek because I think Coppafeel are such a great charity and a great advocate for young people.

“It’s five days of trekking, and we’ll be covering a distance of around 100km. The trek is called ‘Coppatrek with Gi’, as Giovanna Fletcher will be taking part as one of four celebrity trek captains.”

Writer and presenter Giovanna Fletcher is best known for the parenting podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, and as winner of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here in 2020.

The other team captains will be Dragon’s Den star, Sara Davies, TV and Radio Presenter Angela Scanlon, TV Presenter Emma Willis and Paralympic gold medallist Erin Kennedy. Rachel will be on Team Angela.

“Coming off the back of my cancer treatment my fitness levels were very low, so since January I’ve been working to get my general fitness better,” said Rachel.

“The tallest ‘mountain’ I’ve ever climbed is probably Roseberry Topping, and that was a fair few years ago.

“Now I’m two weeks away from the trek, so I’m getting out a lot more and I’ve done some hiking in the Lake District and I’ve scaled Ben Nevis, Helvellyn and Pen-Y-Ghent to prepare.

“I’m so thankful that I found my cancer early and my treatment was successful – I want to help raise awareness and money, so other people who find themselves in a similar situation have the best possible outcomes, and that’s through early detection. I’m grateful every day for charities and campaigns like CoppaFeel.”

CoppaFeel are on a mission to stamp out the late diagnosis of breast cancer by making sure that young people are regularly checking their boobs, pecs and chests and getting to know their bodies in order to have the confidence to see their GP if something just doesn’t feel normal.

Rachel is raising money for Coppafeel which has raised over £450,000. You can sponsor her on her ‘Coppatrek’ adventure to the Himalayas through her Just Giving page.