Sunderland makes the cut in Craig Conway’s horror film debut

This Halloween, the cheerful, sunny study halls of the University of Sunderland have undergone a spooky transformation into the set of a new horror film directed by internationally acclaimed north-east actor and producer, Craig Conway.

Craig, who featured in both Dog Soldiers and The Descent, is making his directorial debut with Little Red – a horror-thriller that reimagines the classic Little Red Riding Hood fairytale through a contemporary lens, following a young girl who unravels the dark secrets in her family.

Helping bring Craig’s vision to life is Sunderland graduate turned producer and writer, Carley Armstrong.

Carley, who graduated with a First-Class Honours degree in Media Production, has worked in theatre, television and film production for over 25 years, working on high-end TV dramas and films for companies such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Warner Bros, Sony and Paramount.

She has also written and produced her own films across the UK, with several of her projects currently on the festival circuit. Carley, who is also a freelance producer working independently for various production companies, has multiple films and TV shows in development through her own north-east based production companies, True Moon Pictures and Mack’Em Productions.

Carley, from Sunderland, said:

“Craig and I have been eager to collaborate for quite some time, so when the opportunity to work on Little Redcame up, it felt like the perfect fit.

“I think people will really enjoy the mix of horror nostalgia of Little Red and we can’t wait to hear what people think about our twist on it. The film also touches on some heavy themes like childhood trauma, abuse and betrayal – topics that are really important to me as a producer. I hope it sparks some meaningful conversations, while also giving viewers a good scare.”

Little Red, which is being produced by House54 in association with Newtown Entertainment, has been shot in Scotland and the north-east, including the University of Sunderland.

Due to her long-term investment and relationship with the University, Carley contacted academics as soon as she started working on Little Red about using the University’s Priestman Building on City Campus as one of the filming locations.

Media Production and Screen Performance students were also given the chance to gain some real-life experience by taking up a variety of supervised roles on set.

Students also took part in a masterclass with Carley, Craig, and House54’s award-winning cinematographer and producer, Daniel Patrick Vaughan.

Lawrence Brannon, Associate Head of School (Film and Media) at the University of Sunderland, said:

“It was absolutely amazing working with Carley, Craig and Daniel on this project. I was so impressed that these successful media professionals would get our students working on their feature film.

“Filmmaking takes not only creative skills, but also passion, determination and organisation, and I think Carley has clearly shown all of these, not only while at the University, but even more so afterwards. It’s a tough industry to be successful in, and Carley has really shown what you can achieve with a lot of determination and a love for making film and TV projects.”

Craig, who was born in South Shields, has returned to his teenage stomping ground of Washington after living and working away in London.

He said:

“Since returning to the north-east, I’ve been trying to connect to the region’s talent, so the University of Sunderland, for myself and all the team, seems to be a natural relationship to pursue.

“The talent and practitioners I’ve met and worked with at the University are as dedicated and as passionate as we are with regards to nurturing talent. House54 and Newtown Entertainment want to bring as any opportunities as we can to the region and so this is a good way to start.

“Carley is a wonderful talent and someone who brings so much to the team and the production, so this was a chance to connect and see how we come together as we plan to bring more productions to fruition in the near future.”

Newcastle-born Neil Marshall, who directed Craig in Dog Soldiers and The Descent, is Little Red’s executive producer. London-based writer and director Peter Stylianou wrote the screenplay.

Little Red, which is currently in pre-production, will be released next year.

On why she would recommend the University of Sunderland to anyone pursuing a career in the creative industries, Carley said:

“Studying at Sunderland helped me connect the local culture and stories of our community to the wider film world. There are so many unique narratives waiting to be told right here, and I truly believe we need more Sunderland-centred stories that reflect our history and people, and I am determined to do it.

“Hollywood isn’t a place; it’s a mindset, and that mindset can thrive right here in Sunderland and whether you want to be a producer, actor, writer or anything in between, the University of Sunderland will give you the tools and support to make it happen.”

In the subject rankings, the Guardian University Guide 2025 has placed the University of Sunderland fifth for Film Production in the UK.