DGC launches vision of the future with Mission 2030

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is delighted to announce the launch of Mission 2030 – a strategic vision to further elevate the college to new heights of excellence and innovation.

Mission 2030 is designed to shape DGC and ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of the community, the region and the country, which will build on the successful Ambition 2025 project that has developed key sector-leading results in student experience and growth.

As one of the highest-performing colleges in Scotland, Mission 2030 is DGC’s commitment to ensuring that the college continues to remain at the forefront of education and skills in an ever-changing world… supporting opportunities for all and providing the skills for the economy to grow.

This strategy focuses on four key pillars: Our Students, Our People, Our Learning, Our Partners. Each pillar represents a vital component of DGC’s mission to cultivate a thriving, inclusive and sustainable college.

Our Students: The college’s overarching focus is on preparing students for the future through a comprehensive approach which is driven by its significant contribution to the skills agenda for Scotland.

Our People: Those who are open to learning, adaptable to change and capable of leveraging technology and data effectively in their roles. DGC is fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, embracing digital skills for productivity and agility and promoting data literacy for informed decision-making.

Our Learning: The college is setting a comprehensive roadmap to foster innovation, enhance student success and ensure relevance in the modern age. Grounded in a commitment to excellence, inclusivity and adaptability, these initiatives seek to harness emerging trends and best practices to cultivate a dynamic learning environment that empowers students to thrive and excel in the 21st century.

Our Partners: DGC’s partners are important in the work the college does in enhancing education for everyone. These collaborations are key drivers to enhance and develop of skills to enable the economy to flourish and enable the region to match the skills required for employment

Caroline Stuart, Chair of the Board of Management, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “As Chair of the Board of Management, I am proud to introduce Mission 2030 as the college continues to strive to reach new levels in both innovation and education.

“DGC hopes to empower individuals to reach their full potential and facilitate lifelong learning – and I am sure Mission 2030 will equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive.”

Joanna Campbell, CEO and Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “Mission 2030 recognises the importance of the contribution we play in allowing the strengths and opportunities within our region to flourish.

“Together, with partners, our mission is to build opportunity and growth for our region, community and beyond.”