From education to employment

Fife College staff member embarks on charity walkathon in memory of loved ones

Fife College May 10, 2024
Fife College’s Craig Marr (@fifecollege) is set to honour lost loved ones by taking part in a charity walkathon later this month.

Craig, who works in the College’s Library Team, will participate in Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Loch Leven Walkathon on Sunday 19 May.  

Craig, from Dunfermline, will take part in the event in tribute to his late father, Billy Marr, and his cousins, Brian and John Marr, who tragically passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic due to sudden heart attacks.

Craig, who has already raised over £600, said:

“My dad Billy, and cousins Brian and John, are all very sorely missed by everyone who knew them and gone far too soon.

“In memory of Dad, Brian and John, I will be undertaking the Loch Leven Walkathon, raising money for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. The funds raised will go towards helping support individuals and families of the one in five people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland.

“I am already deeply touched by the generosity and kindness shown by everyone who has contributed so far. Please donate what you can to what is a very worthy cause. No amount is too small and is greatly appreciated.”

To support Craig’s fundraising efforts, visit his JustGiving page here

