NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Chai and Chat Initiative

NPTC Group of Colleges(@NPTCGroup) is proud to announce the one-year anniversary of its successful Chai and Chat initiative, which has been promoting community engagement and cultural exchange since May 18, 2023.

The Chai and Chat group convenes every Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm at the Neath Library, welcoming an average of 20 participants weekly. What makes this initiative truly remarkable is the diversity it attracts, with individuals from various nationalities including African Caribbean, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Ukrainian, Welsh, South African, Sudanese, Turkish, Iranian, Filipino, Thai, and Indian backgrounds coming together to share experiences and forge connections.

This inclusive platform not only serves as a forum for sharing college-wide initiatives, courses, and recruitment opportunities but also extends its reach to facilitate collaborations with organisations from Cardiff and Carmarthenshire. Through the Chai and Chat platform, participants gain access to a wide range of health and wellbeing initiatives, voluntary opportunities, courses, and other resources, provided by both local and regional organisations.

Rukhsaana our Senior Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer at NPTC Group of Colleges, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating:

“The Chai and Chat initiative has been instrumental in promoting diversity, fostering inclusivity, and strengthening our community bonds. We are delighted to see the positive impact it has had on our wider local community members and grateful for the engagement it has brought into us at the College.”