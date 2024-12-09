Wrexham lecturers submerge themselves in epic charity challenge

COLLEGE staff submerged themselves in a unique charity quest.

The 12-strong team from Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham successfully completed the Bigger Boat Challenge.

The task – referencing the 1975 movie hit, Jaws – was the toughest yet for Karl Jackson and colleagues as they kayaked around Lake Vyrnwy and Bala Lake and hiked 22-kilometres, while camping overnight in rough conditions, all in aid of Dementia UK.

“We have taken on some big adventures for various campaigns over the years, but this one was particularly gruelling, and the weather was terrible at the start,” said Karl, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road.

“It began to clear up and we stuck together to keep morale high, even when the high winds made it difficult to kayak on the lakes.

“Ultimately, as always we didn’t let anything stand in our way and are thrilled to not only have finished the journey but also to have smashed our fundraising target.”

The Bigger Boat Challenge has so far raised more than £1200, to the delight of Joanna Sullivan, Head of Community Fundraising, Events and Innovation at Dementia UK.

The money will support the charity and its nurses – known as ‘Admiral Nurses’ – who provide free, specialist advice, support and understanding to anyone affected by the condition, whenever it is needed.

“Congratulations from everyone at Dementia UK to Karl and his colleagues for completing their fundraising challenge. We are thankful for all their hard work,” said Joanna.

“Living with a diagnosis of dementia can be exhausting, not just for the person with it but for those around them too.

“With the dedicated support from fundraisers like Karl, we can ensure no family has to face dementia alone and we can reach more families than ever with our Admiral Nurses.”

This was the latest in a series of adventures led by Karl; in recent years he and fellow Cambria staff have completed the Skye is the Limit Challenge, the Welsh Three Peaks and the Crazy 7 for Stepping Stones North Wales and collected more than £1,000 for Menstrual Health Project (MHP) by completing the Cairngorm 4000s, as well as conquering the four-day Freezing Fingers expedition in bleak, wintry conditions over the Rhinogydd mountain range in Snowdonia.