The 5% Club Celebrates Excellence with Five Esteemed Fellowships

During a celebration event held at the historic Mansion House on 5th December, The 5% Club awarded Fellowships to five exceptional individuals whose contributions and leadership has significantly advanced the cause of workplace learning and social mobility.

The Fellowships are a mark of distinction, recognizing those who have positively influenced the progress of The 5% Club’s mission to create a more inclusive, accessible, and impactful environment for earn-and-learn programs. These prestigious awards celebrate achievements across apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and sponsored student initiatives, commending individuals who exemplify commitment to shaping a brighter future for the workforce.

The 2024 Fellows are:

Caren Alderwick , Head of Apprenticeships and Operational Training, CrossCountry Trains

, Head of Apprenticeships and Operational Training, CrossCountry Trains Joanne Gogerly , Head of Siemens Professional Education UK & Nordics, Siemens

, Head of Siemens Professional Education UK & Nordics, Siemens Julie Lawrenson , Head of Learning & Organisational Development, Bell

, Head of Learning & Organisational Development, Bell Sat Nijjer , CEO, Fortel Group

, CEO, Fortel Group Emma Simpson, Early Careers Programme Manager, Fidelity International

In addition, Sharon Blyfield OBE, Head of Early Careers at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Limited, was awarded her Fellowship earlier this year.

The new Fellows will actively contribute to shaping The 5% Club’s strategic initiatives, support events, and provide invaluable thought leadership. Furthermore, they will help strengthen The 5% Club’s influence by connecting it to key stakeholders in their professional realms and will be invited to join the Business Leadership Council or Expert Advisory Council.

Mark Cameron OBE, CEO of The 5% Club, reflected on the significance of the Fellowships:

“The award of Fellowships today is a celebration of individuals whose tireless dedication has significantly advanced The 5% Club’s mission. Their strategic insight, unwavering commitment, and generosity have been pivotal to our achievements over the past decade. These Fellowships not only recognise their contributions but also highlight their roles as trailblazers in fostering workplace learning. We are deeply grateful for their leadership and contributions, which continue to inspire and drive meaningful social impact.”

The Fellowships underscore The 5% Club’s commitment to championing innovative and impactful workplace learning practices, setting a benchmark of excellence for organizations nationwide.

The 5% Club Fellows commented as follows:

Caren Alderwick, Head of Apprenticeships and Operational Training, CrossCountry Trains

“Throughout my career, I have seen the transformative power of apprenticeships in fostering talent and building strong, skilled teams. Being recognized as a Fellow of The 5% Club is an incredible honor, and I am excited to continue championing the value of workplace training in driving both individual success and industry growth.”

Joanne Gogerly, Head of Siemens Professional Education UK & Nordics, Siemens

“The 5% Club’s commitment to creating opportunities through earn-and-learn pathways resonates deeply with me. At Siemens, we believe in investing in people and fostering skills for the future. Becoming a Fellow is a privilege, and I look forward to contributing to this inspiring movement and expanding its impact across the UK.”

Julie Lawrenson, Head of Learning & Organisational Development, Bell

“Being part of The 5% Club aligns perfectly with my passion for developing people, in particular those from under represented groups. To be named a Fellow is a real honour and acknowledges the work I am invested in, along with the opportunities I am committed to creating for individuals and communities ensuring meaningful skills development is accessible to all.

Sat Nijjer, CEO, Fortel Group

“The 5% Club’s vision for bridging skills gaps and promoting social mobility reflects the values we hold at Fortel Group. It is an honor to join as a Fellow, and I look forward to driving this important agenda forward—empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive through access to training and opportunity.”

Emma Simpson, Early Careers Programme Manager, Fidelity International

“I am passionate about supporting early careers and helping young people unlock their potential. Becoming a Fellow of The 5% Club is a wonderful acknowledgment of the work I deeply believe in. I am excited to continue advocating for earn-and-learn pathways and building a stronger future for all.”

These quotes highlight the fellows’ unique perspectives while aligning with The 5% Club’s mission.