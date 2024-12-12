Cambrian Training Finalists in The Diversity and Inclusion Awards Wales 2024

“At Cambrian Training we are committed to making apprenticeships and work-based-learning opportunities accessible to all individuals, especially those with disabilities” says Faith O’Brien, Managing Director, Cambrian Training Company.

Cambrian Training partnered with Elite Training and Agoriad Cyf to deliver the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme and help disabled individuals living in Wales enter work and apprenticeship training.

The programme has been running for two years and has already been a great success. From the first year’s cohort 13 learners have gained employment and transitioned into full apprenticeships with Welsh Government funded training providers and a further 10 learners are in the process of completing their apprenticeships on the programme. In 2023/24 Cambrian Training received 128 expressions of interest and 47 individuals have been successfully recruited onto the programme and placed with employers across Wales.

“With our Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme, we are making a lasting difference in the lives of disabled individuals and empowering them to reach their full potential in the workforce; whilst also helping to create more inclusive, diverse workplaces for the future. I am very proud that our Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme has been selected as a finalist in the Inclusive Product Award in The Diversity & Inclusion Awards Wales 2024” says Faith O’Brien.

Benefits of the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme

Eligible apprentices on the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme work with multiple employers on short work placements. This reduces the required commitment for employers and gives the apprentices a wide breadth of work experience, best placing them to secure future sustainable, paid employment.

Tailored Support to Meet the Apprentice’s Needs

The apprentice has a dedicated Support Coach and Training Officer as well as the support of Cambrian Training’s Additional Learning Needs Co-Ordinator throughout their apprenticeship. An individual learning plan is designed to support each apprentice’s individual strengths, areas of development, learning style and career aspirations. The learning plan is developed in consultation with the apprentice, their employer, and their support workers, ensuring that all parties are aligned in their approach to delivering the apprenticeship.

Jordan Davies was diagnosed with ‘Aspergers Syndrome’ when he was four years old. He currently works at Dewis Independent Living in Pontypridd and is undertaking a Level 2 apprenticeship in Business Administration on the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme. He says “I would recommend an apprenticeship route to anyone with a learning need or disability as I have found Cambrian Training to be incredibly supportive in the help and guidance they have put in place for me. It’s such an outstanding way for people to start a new career. Also, it’s such a great way to build and develop learning skills and confidence.”

Training & Practical Support Provided to Employers

Cambrian Training also provides employers with advice to help understand the barriers that disabled apprentices might face, how they can create an accessible and supportive work environment and foster an inclusive workplace culture. Cambrian Training works with specialist providers and employers to ensure reasonable adjustments are made in the workplace to accommodate disabled apprentices. This may include providing assistive technology, modifying workstations, or allowing flexible working hours.

Jordan’s line manager Jade Jones said “Dewis would like to express how proud we are to have this kind of programme accessible to us as we value all the people we employ, but it is wonderful to be a part of a programme to help and give new skills to people with disabilities or limitations in their lives. They have a great impact on our business as well as our service users. We hope we can continue working with this programme to give the same opportunities to others.”

Promoting Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

“Cambrian Training’s Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme goes the extra mile to provide disabled apprentices with the opportunities, support and training they need to succeed in the workforce. We are proud the programme helps to challenge the barriers that can exclude disabled people from work and society” said Faith O’Brien, Managing Director, Cambrian Training Company.

Cambrian Training