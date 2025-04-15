PebblePad Appoints Justin Reilly as CEO

PebblePad, the leading ePortfolio platform for Higher Education, has announced the appointment of Justin Reilly as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. This strategic leadership change is set to drive growth and innovation, with a strong focus on improving student outcomes and employability.

Justin Reilly brings over 20 years of experience in education leadership, having served as a teacher, inspector, advisor, and serial CEO of EdTech SaaS businesses. His extensive background equips him with the operational expertise and strategic vision needed to guide PebblePad through its next phase.

“I’m thrilled to join PebblePad at this pivotal moment,” said Reilly. “Together, we’ll build on our strong foundation to enhance student success and support educators in making a meaningful impact.”

Outgoing CEO Shane Sutherland, who will transition to the role of Chief Academic Officer, expressed his confidence in Reilly’s leadership.

“I trust Justin to lead PebblePad into its next chapter,” said Sutherland. “I’m eager to support him and focus on customer advocacy and thought leadership. I am incredibly grateful for the support and collaboration from our team, partners, and customers over the years. As a fellow educator and driver of growth in technology companies, I have great confidence in Justin’s ability to lead PebblePad into its next chapter.”

PebblePad has been at the forefront of transforming higher education by changing how learning is designed, experienced, and assessed. Trusted by over 130 institutions globally, PebblePad supports diverse educational needs, from large-scale General Education at Ohio State University in the US to professional practice at the Royal College of Physicians in the UK and bolstering employability at RMIT in Australia. This appointment underscores PebblePad’s commitment to sustainable growth and deepening its impact in higher education.

As Chief Academic Officer, Sutherland will continue to champion PebblePad’s mission and values, focusing on customer advocacy, thought leadership, and championing the company’s culture.

“This evolution in leadership allows us to double down on both execution and vision,” Sutherland added. “I’m excited to support Justin and to continue serving our customers, partners, and team, concentrating on what has always been the most rewarding part of my role. I believe this transition will enable us to better serve our community and further our mission of enhancing student success and employability.”