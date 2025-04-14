Northern Regional College Expands Course Offering At Magherafelt Campus To Meet Growing Industry Needs

Northern Regional College has announced a significant expansion of its course provision at its Magherafelt campus, aligning with the College’s long-term strategic vision and strategy. This investment signals a commitment to sustainable growth, further enhancing the campus’s reputation as a leading centre for education and skills development in Mid Ulster.

The new range of courses starting in September 2025 has been designed to meet evolving industry demands, equipping students with highly sought-after skills and valuable hands-on experience to enhance their employability. Among these, the introduction of Animal Management – Level 3 National Extended Diploma marks a significant addition, bringing specialist training in animal care and welfare to the campus for the first time. As businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland navigate a rapidly changing economic and technological landscape, the College is taking proactive steps to ensure graduates are work-ready and well-positioned for career success.

The expanded course provision at Magherafelt includes:

2D Computer Aided Design – Level 2 Award: Ideal for learners pursuing careers in engineering, construction, and manufacturing, providing essential CAD software skills.

Animal Management – Level 3 National Extended Diploma: Equipping students with a broad understanding of animal care and welfare, opening doors to careers in veterinary practice, animal conservation, and more.

Dental Nursing – Level 3 Apprenticeship: Offering specialist training for those entering the dental profession, with a combination of classroom learning and on-the-job experience.

Children’s Care, Learning & Development – Level 2 and 3 Apprenticeship: Preparing students for careers in early years education, childcare, and youth services through real-world placements and guided learning.

Computing/IT – Level 2 Traineeship: Meeting the rising demand for IT professionals with practical training in core digital skills.

Hair and Beauty Management – Level 5 Award: Opportunity to develop management skills within the hair and beauty industry.

Health and Social Care – Level 2 Traineeship: Focusing on frontline care skills and professional development for the health and social care sector.

Healthcare Practice – Level 4 Higher National Certificate (HNC): Providing advanced knowledge and skills for careers in nursing, healthcare support, and related fields.

Sport – Level 2 Traineeship: Combining sports science and fitness training to prepare students for roles in coaching, fitness instruction, and physical education.

Helen Hampsey, Assistant Curriculum Director for Teaching & Learning at Northern Regional College, commented,

“This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to providing students at our Magherafelt campus with access to high-quality education and training that aligns with the latest industry trends. We are proud to deliver courses that not only meet the needs of local employers but also help our students build the skills and confidence needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market. The investment in Magherafelt underlines our ambition for sustainable campus growth and reinforces our position as an innovation hub for the sector.”

This development comes at a time when Northern Regional College is strengthening its focus on sustainable campus growth across all sites, with Magherafelt playing a key role in delivering programmes that support local and regional economic development.