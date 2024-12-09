New platform set to benefit people’s progress in life

A groundbreaking new software solution is set to revolutionise support provided to thousands of people, including those from disadvantaged and marginalised societies.

ICONI’s Enspirio case management platform makes it quicker, simpler and more effective to enrich the lives of a wide range of people, including those who have been out of work for significant time, have health concerns, learning needs, or are leaving the criminal justice system.

It saves time and money for any size of organisation, from small charities to national providers in the employment, health and wellbeing, skills and learning sectors.

It has already been described as ‘a game changer’ by those who have seen its capabilities.

ICONI CEO Liam Jordan says: “We believe supportive technology should be a proactive partner to organisations that help people progress, not merely an administrative aid. Enspirio is exactly that and will revolutionise the work of people support services.”

The cloud-based system offers numerous benefits.

For frontline advisors and their customers

Enspirio boasts a user-friendly, mobile-compatible interface that’s fully accessible.

It intelligently prompts courses of action and, by automating routine tasks, can help free time for advisors to focus on the needs of people they support.

Speech-to-text functionality and the ability to synchronise with calendar apps all help cut otherwise time-sapping tasks.

For support organisations

In the fast-changing landscape of the people-support sector Enspirio dramatically reduces the time required to mobilise new programmes.

As a self-configured, scalable and customisable solution, it eliminates software development and configuration fees. It is designed to integrate with existing and future in-house systems.

Its management reporting functions offer insights into programmes, supporting informed decisions and the ability to track progress.

A major advantage for smaller organisations with limited access to IT support is that Enspirio needs no specialist equipment or technical knowledge. With assistance guides on every screen, expert help is just a click away.

Liam adds: “ICONI has more than 25 years’ experience and a mission to revolutionise the supporting role of technology in any organisation that enriches people’s lives.