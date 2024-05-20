Lee Stafford Education National Hairdressing Competition Awards 2024

The National Hairdressing Competition Awards for Lee Stafford Education 2024 took place last week with staff and students from across all the Lee Stafford Education Academies getting recognised for their hard work and dedication.

Pamela O’Brien from Afan College won the College Trainer of the Year award. Pamela won this award beating the trainers for all the Lee Stafford Education Academies across the UK. She was selected and nominated for this award by Lee Stafford himself and judges Michael Saunders and Tony Wood who visit all the Lee Stafford Education colleges throughout the year assessing trainers.

Lee himself said:

“This was a tough decision, but Pamela shone brighter than the other trainers, the Lee Stafford Education team and STAFs are over the moon with her performance; she is well prepped, ready to teach, firm but fair, and uses the Lee Stafford Education ethos and methodologies”.

Pamela was also one of the first trainers to achieve the Master Trainer Diploma, also known as the ‘Golden Scissors’, for hitting the ‘Big 10’ outcomes in all Level 2 and Level 3 recipes. The Golden Scissors are only awarded when the trainer can replicate the recipes as well as Lee Stafford himself.

Deputy Head of Lee Stafford Education Academy at NPTC Group of Colleges, Rebecca Crew had this to say:

“We’re immensely proud of Pam and her remarkable achievement; her unwavering dedication and support for all her students is truly commendable. Pam was one of the first hairdressing tutors to achieve Master Trainer with us which exemplifies her hard work and expertise. Being awarded Master Trainer of the Year is a testament to Pam’s tireless efforts and exceptional contributions.”

Pamela added:

“In 2019, our collaboration with Lee Stafford Education was a resounding success. We underwent rigorous training, wholeheartedly embracing their ethos and methodologies. Thanks to the unwavering support of Michael Saunders, our Lee Stafford Trainer, our team adeptly executes the techniques taught. I feel I am the first of many of the hairdressing team from NPTC Group of Colleges who will achieve this award.”

We also had some student success in the awards as Jasmine Davies achieved first place in the Level 2 and 3 Colour and Cut categories. Rebecca Thomas was runner-up in the Level 1 and 2 Styling category with Taiya Griffiths achieving a Highly Commended in the Level 2 Cutting and Styling Category.