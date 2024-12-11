Italian jobs inspire North Wales students to explore opportunities overseas

ITALIAN jobs will inspire students on the road to their chosen careers.

Twenty-five learners from Coleg Cambria Deeside journeyed to Tuscany and Florence for a two-week education and employment visit.

The groups – from Childcare, and Health and Social Care courses – spent time with organisations, schools and businesses while also taking in the sights and sounds of the country.

A cohort from Sports also spent time in Italy over the summer.

Health and Social Care tutor Steph Garrett said the trip broadened the horizons of learners and gave a flavour of Italian systems, while encouraging professional development.

“The experience provided the learners with the chance to build a range of skills in communication, problem solving and analytical thinking, alongside their individual resilience and confidence,” she added.

“The feedback was very positive and as well as the careers and industry side of their time in the country they were able to learn more about the culture, the food and lifestyle, as well as feeling more independent and stepping out of their comfort zones.”

Childcare lecturer Sian Parry added: “It was an excellent trip as the learners experienced childcare in a different country and developed their own practical skills.

“They also developed a wider range of personal attributes such as managing a budget, timekeeping, travelling, cooking for themselves, working in a close-knit team, resilience and confidence.

“For some it was their very first time abroad, and they enjoyed returning to North Wales to share their experiences while evaluating the differences between our education system and that of Italy.”

Sports tutor Karen Trevor echoed those words and said: “The students will carry these memories with them for the rest of their lives.

“They have had experience of working with and coaching children abroad while overcoming the difficulties of a language barrier.

“They made firm friendships with Italian workers and plan to return to visit them next year – it was invaluable, and they loved every minute of it.”

The college has organised a series of overseas education visits in past years to countries including Cambodia, Spain, Vietnam, and Italy.

Curriculum Director for Technical Studies Sean Regan said further international visits are planned in the coming years as the college continues to forge and grow partnerships in Europe, Asia and beyond.

“Educational visits like these not only provide academic value but really broaden the horizons of the students,” he said.

“They show what opportunities are out there, that the sectors these learners hope to work in one day have exciting, inspiring roles all over the world, not just in the UK.

“At Cambria that’s what we are all about, helping young people to become global citizens and giving them a platform to succeed, and this was a fine example of that.”