From education to employment

Cardiff and Vale College announces sponsorship of Gŵyl Fach y Fro

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) May 15, 2024
Gŵyl Fach y Fro

Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) is proud to be sponsoring the popular Gŵyl Fach y Fro when it comes Barry Island this weekend (17th May).

The celebration of Welsh language and culture will feature live performances by school choirs, renowned bands and folk artists, dance performances and workshops. There will also be family-friendly activities.

CAVC is excited to be involved as a headline sponsor as part of the College’s long-standing #SiaradDysguByw campaign, which translates as #SpeakLearnLive.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“At CAVC we believe in the power of partnership to grow opportunities and benefit our region, and in teaming up with Gŵyl Fach y Fro we hope to provide an inviting atmosphere which appeals not only to the Welsh language community but also to those who wish to engage with the Welsh language for the first time.

“As the biggest college in Wales we are passionate about our country and our language – and we continue to promote the Welsh language throughout the year internally to staff and learners and externally too, sharing our commitment to offer opportunities for everyone to speak, learn and live in Welsh.”

The College continues to embed Welsh language modules in key courses, with PGCE learners completing Sgiliaith Welsh awareness training programmes, and provides beginner-level Welsh lessons for non-Welsh speakers across a host of courses from Welsh language priority areas of Health and Care and Public Services, through to ESOL.

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC)

