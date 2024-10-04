Latest News

From education to employment

Pascal Paschoud discusses Skills Intelligence, Collaboration and Lifelong Learning AI

Gavin O October 4, 2024
Pascal

Pascal Paschoud, UNIL EPFL Switzerland, discusses collaboration and the future of AI and Life Long Learning at the Global Lifelong Learning Summit 2024 in Singapore (GLLS2024).

AI is reshaping the World of Lifelong Learning

Pascal explains how AI is reshaping the World of Lifelong Learning and Universities. He explains that to move forward we need to collaborate with various stakeholders, particularly through skills identification or skills intelligence to identify what are the skills that are needed.

Bridging Policy and Pedagogy

Developing a skills ecosystem is key and within a clear framework to develop skills for the jobs of the future, but also address ethics

Check out Pascal’s interview below:

Published in: Education News | FE News, EdTech - News on Education Technology, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics: , , ,
Gavin O

