Future Greenwich development recognised for its outstanding commitment to Social Value

The re-development of London South East Colleges’ Greenwich campus has been named as the Social Value Initiative of the Year at this year’s prestigious National Project Excellence Awards.

The ‘Future Greenwich’ project is being led by Kier Construction, with support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich, the Greater London Authority (GLA), and the Department for Education (DfE).

The ambitious £45m redevelopment will create a new, innovative learning environment. It will ensure the college can offer the highest quality training and skills programmes, helping to meet the needs of employers now and in the future.

The national award, which was presented recently at a sparkling ceremony in Birmingham’s Grand Hotel recognises the effective collaboration that is taking place between the College and Kier – and the social value that this partnership is already generating in the community.

Central to this work is the Kier Careers Hub, which isdelivering an inspiring programme of guest talks, workshops, and work experience opportunities for students at the College. The programme spans key industry areas, including Design and Planning, Sustainability, and Safety, Health, and Environment – and is helping to equip students with the skills they need for a successful career in the construction industry.

The National Project Excellence Awards recognise outstanding achievements in project management across the UK. Hosted by Procure Partnerships Framework and sponsored by Wates, they celebrate the achievements of contractors, consultants and stakeholders, who deliver vital public sector works and drive social impact, technical innovation and sustainability.

Louise Wolsey, Group Chief Strategy Officer at London South East Colleges, collected the award, alongside representatives from Kier. She said:

“We are delighted to have won this award for our ongoing collaboration with Kier, to develop our college campus in Greenwich. This project is highly innovative and will transform skills provision in the region.

“Strong partnerships between industry and education are critical to ensuring learners can enter the workplace with the skills and experience most needed by employers, both now and in the future.

“As a college, and indeed as an anchor institution in our communities, we are committed to generating social value in our communities, delivering far more than just education. Our ambition is to transform lives through the power of learning – and our partnership with Kier is helping us to achieve this.”

Managing Director of Kier Construction London, David Rowsell, added:

“We are committed to leaving a lasting legacy in the communities where we live and work, and we are proud that our partnership with London South East Colleges has been recognised for supporting students into a career in construction. Through our Kier Careers Hub, we aim to show students just how varied their career options are and how much value they can add in areas like sustainability, design, planning and so much more.”