AUCSO honours security excellence at 2025 Annual Awards

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) – the leading global organisation for security professionals in Higher and Further Education – has celebrated the outstanding achievements of its members with the announcement of the winners of its prestigious 2025 Annual Awards.

This year marked a record-breaking number of submissions across all award categories, highlighting the exceptional work being carried out on university campuses both in the UK and around the world. The winners were unveiled during a Gala Dinner on the final evening of the AUCSO Annual Conference, held at The Slate, University of Warwick.

The winners recognised for their exceptional work are:

AUCSO Security Officer of the Year

Winner: Peter Goddard, University of Exeter

Highly Commended: Tom Meridith, University of Staffordshire

This award recognises an outstanding security professional whose exceptional dedication, technical expertise, and infectious enthusiasm have made a significant impact on both the security team and the wider university community.

As a subject matter expert in CCTV and SafeZone, Peter has enhanced operational capabilities through innovation and initiative. Peter’s approachable nature and proactive engagement have greatly enriched the student experience, while his role as a training instructor has extended his influence on staff, students, and the local community. A true role model, Peter continuously go above and beyond, inspiring colleagues and setting a high benchmark for professionalism and excellence in campus safety.

AUCSO Security Team of the Year

Winner: Oxford Brookes University

Highly Commended: Northumbria Security Team

This award celebrates a truly exceptional team whose unwavering commitment to safety, proactive crime prevention, and outstanding professionalism have made a profound impact on their university community.

By organising over 120 awareness events on topics such as personal safety, online scams, and violence against women, launching a 24/7 helpline and online reporting tools, and building strong relationships with students and staff, the team at Oxford Brookes have greatly enhanced campus safety and trust. The team’s courageous and coordinated response to a serious firearm threat demonstrated remarkable composure and collaboration under pressure, ensuring the safety of all without disruption. Their partnership work with Thames Valley Police, Oxford City Council, and local charities further exemplifies their dedication – and their efforts were rightfully recognised with the 2024 National Acquisitive Crime Reduction Award for Exceptional Team.

AUCSO Security Manager of the Year

Winners: Lorna Wallington, University of York & Russell Wardle, Edinburgh Napier University

This year’s award recognises not one, but two outstanding and dynamic Security Managers whose dedication, innovation, and leadership have set new standards in campus safety.

Lorna began her career in the department in an administrative role, where she played a pivotal role in professionalising operations. She introduced systematic auditing and training improvements, raised the team’s profile, and became the lead for the SafeZone safety app. Recognising the team’s strong performance, Lorna also identified strategic opportunities for further development, including rebranding the department’s uniform, fleet, and name to better reflect its evolving identity.

As manager of the award-winning control room team, Lorna successfully led on a range of high-profile events, collaborating with multiple agencies to ensure seamless coordination and safety. Her leadership and vision earned her a promotion to Head of Campus Safety, where she has already made a significant impact—transforming the approach to protest management and student recruitment, and championing initiatives that have led to a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Russell played a key role in the implementation of the SafeZone app, focusing on modernising the university’s approach to safety and delivering a more efficient system for providing immediate support to staff and students. This innovation not only enhanced campus safety but also delivered significant cost savings for the university.

At a time when resources were under considerable strain, Russell introduced meaningful improvements to student safeguarding. His initiatives helped reduce the risk of crime and ensured that survivors of incidents felt supported and reassured, with instant assistance available whenever needed.

Together, Lorna and Russell’s achievements exemplify exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to safety and inclusivity.

AUCSO Initiative of the Year

Winner: Community Safety Team & Others, University of Birmingham

Highly Commended: Julie Susel, University of Reading

This award recognises an outstanding initiative that exemplifies effective partnership working between the university and local police to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Through a dedicated six-month secondment, the team embedded themselves within the university community, forging strong collaborations with key stakeholders, including the Guild of Students. Their proactive engagement led to the development of innovative awareness-raising activities, such as the Welcome Week VAWG marquee, and involvement in the Guild’s ‘Not On’ campaign. By building trust and opening new communication channels, the initiative significantly increased student confidence in university and police efforts to address VAWG. Furthermore, the team’s support within the Safe and Well Partnership and the Report and Support platform has been instrumental in guiding victims and staff through police procedures, enhancing the overall response to incidents and reinforcing a culture of safety and support.

Bill Blythe Award

Adrian Dennehy, Cardiff Metropolitan University

The Bill Blythe Award is named after the first recognised Chair of AUCSO who worked at the University of Liverpool. This award for outstanding service to the industry was awarded to Adrian Dennehy of Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Adrian has been awarded this honour in recognition of his outstanding dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to AUCSO and the wider Higher Education security community. With a wealth of experience gained from his military background and academic achievements, Adrian brought a strategic, forward-thinking approach to campus safety and student wellbeing.

Since joining the association, he has taken on numerous voluntary roles with passion and purpose – ranging from Regional Chair to business leads on car parking, criminal exploitation, and benchmarking. His efforts have shaped national conversations, supported member institutions, and strengthened AUCSO’s presence both online and across regions. Tirelessly stepping up where needed, including managing social media, briefing politicians, and ensuring financial accountability as a trustee, Adrian has left a lasting legacy. His absence from the Executive having stepped down, is deeply felt, a testament to the immense impact he has made.

Commenting on the winners, says: AUCSO Chair, Oliver Curran said:

We’ve received some truly outstanding nominations from University Security Teams, both across the UK and internationally. Each submission highlights the diverse risks and challenges these teams face daily, as well as the exceptional professionalism and innovation they bring to keeping their communities safe. The shortlisted entries exemplify unwavering dedication, integrity, and passion. Every one of them would have been a worthy winner, and they stand as a true credit to our profession.”

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, added:

“The Awards Gala Dinner is always a highlight of our year – a truly special evening where we come together to celebrate the incredible achievements of our members. As Ollie mentioned, every nomination was deserving of recognition, and we hold deep respect for the outstanding actions and impact of our winners. Their exceptional dedication to the sector continues to inspire us all.”