Specialist CITB-IOC Carpentry Event Welcomes Leeds Construction Craft Students

Leeds College of Building is the latest ‘CITB -IOC Timber Industry College Hub’ to organise a bespoke trade event with the Institute of Carpentry (IOC).



The showcase day promoted the wealth of global career opportunities and experiences available to carpentry and joinery students as new IOC members. As well as exploring IOC benefits, students also gained meaningful industry connections as they start out in their profession.



After a welcome from Leeds College of Building CEO & Principal Nikki Davis and an introduction by President of The Institute of Carpenters Geoff Rhodes, students enjoyed fascinating talks by varied experts from across the sector.



Kickstarting the day, Ricky Sandoval from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) talked to attendees about their organisation’s support for students who are looking for apprenticeship employment and career opportunities nationally and regionally. Roly Ward from MEDITE SMARTPLYthen explained the growing use of emerging technologies in MDF and OSB products in the construction and timberindustry.

Emma Woodward from Historic England delivered an illuminating presentation about restoration projects, followed by a talk by Nick Boulton from the Timber Development UK (TDUK) & Trussed Rafter Association (TRA). Chris Jones from Lynn & Jones spoke about experiences and careers in shopfitting, and the day concluded with a presentation by Lucy Kamall from the American Hardwood Export Council, who introduced learners to a bank of useful resources.

Six Leeds College of Building learners have also been selected to participate in the IOC Mentoring Champions Project – a scheme enabling highly experienced IOC members to share expertise and career inspirations with the next generation of carpenters and joiners early in their careers. The programme supports learners to secure long-term employment in the construction sector.

Adam Sharpe, Leeds College of Building Curriculum Managerfor Construction Crafts – Timber, said:

“We were thrilled to host this event for timber specialists of the future. I am involved in the IOC mentoring scheme and excited to be part of a much-needed initiative to help inspire and motivate future carpenters and joiners. Above all, I’m excited to see how projects like this will help fill vital skills gaps and boost the construction industry and wider economy.”

The IOC is an established partner of Leeds College of Building with over 20 years of collaboration to date. The Institute ensures each generation of carpenters and joiners upholds the highest traditions of the historic craft, including wood trades such as furniture and cabinet makers, structural post and beam carpenters, wheelwrights, computer-aided design carpentry design, woodcarvers and turners and boat builders.



Geoff Rhodes, President of The Institute of Carpenters, said:



“I was delighted to be at Leeds College of Building to deliver the CITB-IOC Mentoring Champions Scheme, a selective programme across ten colleges in the UK, ranging from South Wales to Inverness. This scheme aims to link qualified people in the IOC with young people coming into the trade to inspire them about the career pathways that lie ahead. The aim today was to bring the industry into the college to share knowledge and experiences whilst adding value to what the college is doing.”

Nikki Davis, CEO & Principal of Leeds College of Building, added:

“We’re so pleased to support the IOC’s work and further grow our partnership. The IOC mentoring scheme will help learners develop confidence and knowledge about current issues and developments in the industry, as well as help boost performance and increase retention rates in apprenticeships. The construction industry is crying out for a highly skilled workforce, and critical work such as this is helping to bridge that gap.”



