Young people build career skills with Supported Internships at Amazon

Young people from across the UK have boosted their career skills by taking part in Supported Internships at Amazon. Amazon launched its Supported Internship programme in 2021, to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to gain work experience and skills as they transition to employment.

Latest figures show that just 4.8% of people with a learning disability and autism, that are known to adult social care, are employed. Programmes like the Supported Internship at Amazon are designed to help change this stat, allowing young people with additional educational needs and disabilities to gain work experience as they transition from education to employment.

In 2023, Amazon started to work with national charity DFN Project Search, to expand their programme to help more people with SEND gain invaluable workplace skills. The internship combines classroom education and practical work experience in different Amazon roles to provide a rounded experience for interns.

Matthew Norman is from Swansea and is one of the young people who have taken part in a Supported Internship at the city’s Amazon fulfilment centre. Jack Merrey graduated from the programme at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, and Joseph Cole completed his Supported Internship at the Amazon sortation centre in Rochester with Forward2Employment.

The three interns, who now have full time roles at Amazon, have shared what they learned whilst working at Amazon to inspire others to take part in the programme.

During Matthew’s time on the Amazon Supported Internship programme, he says he learned new skills. What’s the most important skill or ability he’s learned? “I think it’s my confidence,” he said. “When I first started with Amazon, I was reluctant to ask people for help. I didn’t have the confidence to talk to people. Now I am settled here, I feel more able to ask for support when I need it. My team is always there to help me and that has helped me to approach them for help. I am comfortable talking to anyone now and that’s made a big difference for me.”

Does Matthew have a highlight from his time so far at Amazon? “Working on the picking team on Valentine’s Day was lots of fun,” he said. “I saw a lot of last-minute orders coming through from people who must have forgotten to buy a gift for their partner, and I enjoyed helping them with that special purchase.”

Speaking about his future, Matthew reveals that he has big ambitions for his career at Amazon. “I would love to keep working my way up to one day become a team leader,” he said. “After that, I’d love to train in robotics and move to Amazon in the US – that’s my dream!”

Jack explains how and why he joined Amazon. “I’ve always wanted to work for a company like Amazon, and when I heard about the opportunity to join through the Supported Internship programme, I really wanted to give it a try,” he said. “Amazon was always my first choice when it came to getting a job and I’m really happy to be here.”

“I’ve had many highlights since I started my internship, but my two favourite moments have been graduating from the programme and then being offered a job here,” Jack explained. “The internship has had a positive impact on me, and it has helped me to build my confidence and to use my initiative,” he added.

What advice would Jack give to anyone who is thinking about doing a programme like Amazon Supported Internships? “Don’t be shy. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t be nervous. Give it your best shot and you will get better day by day. Once you get into the rhythm of things, you’ll have an awesome time and you will enjoy it!”

Now Jack is enjoying a permanent position with Amazon, he’s planning to invest in his favourite hobby – gaming. “This new job will help me buy a new gaming chair, which I’m excited about. I’m also going to get some LED lights for my bedroom too. I can’t wait for that,” he said.

Joseph’s internship began in late 2023 and as part of his Supported Internship, he received training in each of the areas of the sortation centre. He said: “I’ve loved putting my training into practice in different areas of the sortation centre. One of my roles is scanning items to ensure they get taken to the right location to be delivered to our customers. It was an area that I was quite nervous about in the beginning, but over time my ability and confidence has grown, and now it’s my favourite role!” Joseph added, “I’m proud that I went out of my comfort zone and was able to pick it up quickly and, most importantly, enjoy it.”

Looking back on how he’s grown since the start of his Supported Internship at Amazon, Joseph said: “When I joined Amazon last October, I was quite shy and didn’t really want to be around anyone, but now I feel much happier and more confident. I used to be too scared to ask for help and would just struggle through, but I’ve learned it’s ok to ask for help.”

“This is my first job, and I’ve felt really supported by the whole Amazon team and my Job Coach,” Joseph continued. “I’ve developed great relationships with my colleagues and the leadership team, and I know if I ever need anything I can go to anyone without hesitation.”

Matthew, Jack and Joseph’s success was celebrated at graduation ceremonies in their Amazon buildings in Swansea, Peterborough and Rochester, which were attended by their families and Amazon colleagues.

“It has been brilliant to hear young people speak about their Supported Internship journeys with Amazon this year and to join in with the graduation celebrations across our sites. Young people like Matthew, Jack and Joseph talking about the experiences they have had, the skills they have learnt and the opportunities opening up is the definition of success for our collaboration. I am excited to see what we can achieve in the future.” – Carmel McKeogh, Chief Executive, DFN Project SEARCH

Since 2021, there have been over 50 Supported Internship interns based in various Amazon operations sites across the UK.