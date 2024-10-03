The OR Society Secures Ofqual Recognition for Level 7 Apprenticeship in Operational Research

The OR Society has received official recognition from the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) to deliver the End Point Assessment (EPA) for the Level 7 Operational Research specialist apprenticeship standard. This achievement marks a significant milestone, as the OR Society is the only organisation in the UK offering this prestigious apprenticeship, which is equivalent to a master’s degree, in partnership with the University of Kent.

The 24-month apprenticeship will enhance the career development of operational researchers by equipping them with essential training and skills necessary for success in the field and a recognised professional qualification.

Operational researchers play a crucial role in tackling complex challenges across various industry sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. They diagnose and analyse problems, provide actionable insights, and facilitate effective change using advanced mathematical techniques such as modelling, optimisation, and simulation. While many operational researchers hold degrees in numerical disciplines, the field is multidisciplinary, welcoming professionals from diverse backgrounds.

The EPA represents the final stage of the apprenticeship, allowing apprentices to demonstrate their competencies through a work-based project report and presentation, a professional discussion supported by a portfolio of evidence, and a comprehensive test.

To pass the EPA, apprentices must achieve a minimum passing grade across these components, with performance determining the final apprenticeship grade of fail, pass, merit, or distinction. Successful completion of the L7 Operational Research Specialist EPA leads to ORS accreditation as an Associate of the OR Society (AORS), providing additional professional recognition for newly qualified OR Specialists.

Alex Burdon, Head of Qualifications and Awards at the OR Society, emphasised the significance of this recognition: “Achieving Ofqual recognition for our Level 7 apprenticeship following a rigorous application process is a major step forward in enhancing The OR Society’s career development opportunities for operational research specialists. This milestone will also be instrumental in supporting the next generation of OR professionals by delivering high-quality training that will enable them to perform to the highest standards. Providing training and education opportunities is one of our key priorities and we invite individuals interested in operational research to explore our new offerings and join our community.”

As the demand for operational research expertise continues to grow, professionals in this field are increasingly taking on roles such as business analyst, operations research analyst, and data scientist.