Landmark HEPI report shows students studying outside London need £18,600 to have an acceptable standard of living

A major new report (A Minimum Income Standard for Students) by the Higher Education Policy Institute and TechnologyOne shows, for the first time, how much students need to have a minimum acceptable standard of living.

The Centre for Research in Policy Studies (CRSP) at Loughborough University has developed its Minimum Income Standard (MIS) research for over 15 years and for many different kinds of households.

HEPI and TechnologyOne have partnered with CRSP to develop a Minimum Income Standard for Students. Based on focus groups with students situated across the UK, the team constructed and costed a minimum basket of goods and services to develop an estimate for how much students need. The result is an estimate of what students need to participate fully in the world around them.

Findings were developed for 2nd and 3rd year undergraduate students in private rented accommodation. These figures are a common baseline for all students, but the income needed may vary in some cases, particularly with costs such as rent and utilities which students may have relatively little control over, and for students in different types of accommodation.

Josh Freeman, Policy Manager at HEPI and one of the report’s authors, said:

“Though we have known for some time that student maintenance is inadequate across the UK, the size of the gap is striking. This is precisely because there has never been a serious attempt by the government to work out how much students need to live on. It is time for a rethink of student maintenance support.”

“The report is very clear that we do not expect the government to cover all students’ costs. In most cases, it might be reasonable for students to do some paid work, either a few hours while they study or more intensely over the holiday period. But the current situation, where many students have to work 20 hours or more to meet their costs, is unsustainable. Similarly, while it may be reasonable for some parents to contribute, the current expectation is highly demanding.”

Leo Hanna, TechnologyOne Executive Vice-President said:

“It’s imperative to ensure every student thrives academically, socially, and economically, but this latest research into student living costs paints a bleak picture: financial assistance falls short, which we know hinders academic performance and leads to attrition.”

"Government policies that help alleviate such financial pressure have a significant part to play. As part of their duty of care to students, universities also need to make sense of a multitude of data points stored across disparate systems to monitor student wellbeing.

Key findings: