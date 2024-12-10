Lioness legend to speak at awards celebrating top tier enterprises

Both business and sporting goals will be in the spotlight when a former player for the England Lionesses football squad shares her story at Cheshire’s premier enterprise awards.

Renowned former footballer, now coach, sports broadcaster: pundit and commentator, Isobel (Izzy) Christiansen will speak at the prestigious High Sheriff of Cheshire Awards for Enterprise ceremony on March 27, 2025.

Izzy, celebrated for her remarkable career in football – including playing for England, Manchester City, Everton, Birmingham City and Lyon women’s teams as well as her transition into coaching and commentary – will offer her unique perspective on the ‘Winning Formula for Success’.

Drawing from her experiences on and off the pitch, Izzy will inspire attendees with insights into resilience, teamwork, and the importance of a growth mindset in achieving personal and professional goals.



The High Sheriff of Cheshire Awards for Enterprise is an annual event, held in partnership with the University of Chester, which recognises and celebrates the outstanding contributions of local businesses and more across Cheshire, Halton and Warrington.

This year’s event promises to be particularly special, as Izzy’s engaging storytelling and motivational approach will resonate with a diverse audience of business leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and community members.



“I am excited to be part of the High Sheriff of Cheshire Awards for Enterprise,” said Izzy. “Success is not just about winning; it’s about the journey, the lessons learned, and the people we meet along the way. I look forward to sharing my experiences and encouraging others to pursue their dreams with passion and determination.”



Launched by Clare Hayward MBE DL, High Sheriff of Cheshire, in the autumn, the awards are open for businesses, charities and individuals to submit entries.

The six categories that will be judged by a panel of senior members of the business community are:

High Sheriff’s Award for Innovation sponsored by EA technology

High Sheriff’s Award for Sustainable Development sponsored by Grosvenor

High Sheriff’s Award for Promoting Social Mobility

High Sheriff’s Award for Wellness at Work sponsored by Warrington Borough Council

High Sheriff’s Award for Young Person in Business sponsored by Barlows

High Sheriff’s Award for Excellence in Enterprise sponsored by Mornflake.

Clare Hayward MBE DL said: “Join us for an inspiring evening with Isobel Christiansen and celebrate the spirit of enterprise in Cheshire.”

Associate Professor Kirstie Simpson, Dean of Chester Business School, added: “We look forward to welcoming and hearing from Isobel Christiansen as we join together at the awards to acknowledge the remarkable accomplishments of businesses and other organisations within our county.”

The closing date for entries is Monday, January 20, 2025. To find out more, visit the High Sheriff’s Awards for Enterprise section of the University of Chester website.

The winners will be announced at the special ceremony on Thursday March 27, 2025, at Churchill House, Queen’s Park, University of Chester Business School.