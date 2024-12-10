Watch video created by animation students for Twayn’s first Christmas single

Two talented animation students from the University of Sunderland are the creative masterminds behind the music video for pop duo Twayn’s first ever Christmas single, ‘Christmas Market’.

Ella MacDougall and Jenni Romeril, who are studying Animation and Games Art, have boosted their portfolios and gained invaluable experience in the industry by creating the perfect festive video for Newcastle twins Hannah and Grace Stobart.

Hannah and Grace, known professionally as Twayn, have been writing songs for as long as they can remember but used the time over the various COVID pandemic lockdowns to learn how to produce, record and release their own music.

Three years on, the 19-year-olds have released 14 songs, performed at a host of festivals this summer, including BBC Intro stage at Stockton Calling, and they recently supported Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on his winter tour at Newcastle’s City Hall.

The video animation for Twayn’s latest single ‘Christmas Market’, which was created at the University’s David Puttnam Media Centre, is a tale of a magical trip to a Christmas market with a loved one set against a north-east backdrop.

Jenni, 20, who came to study at the University from Jersey, said: “We were initially given a brief with an idea of what Twayn envisioned for the video, and after getting back to them and having a meeting, we came up with an idea we were both happy with.

“We wanted to encapsulate that magical Christmassy and cosy feel, and I hope that comes across.

“Both Ella and I worked really hard to achieve what we have within the deadline and with lots of late nights, so it’s great to see it all come together in the end. It’s been a fantastic experience in preparing me for industry jobs in the future and working with clients.”

Ella, 20, from Bishop Auckland, added: “I have enjoyed being able to keep certain elements of the original brief while allowing ourselves more creative freedom as we had shared our vision for the music video with Twayn and they really liked it.

“Working with Twayn has been a fun and exciting opportunity and an experience that will prepare me for the industry.”

The collaboration came about after Twayn approached the animation department at the University of Sunderland to see whether any students might want to work on the project.

Hannah said: “We are aware that there is often a practical element within the University’s degree courses and with the big focus on media in the region because of the landmark investment in the Crown Works Studios, it seemed a natural first point of call.

“Ella and Jenni came forward to express interest – and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Grace added: “Our brief to Ella and Jenni was to create something which would fit the narrative of our song ‘Christmas Market’ and give the same sort of warm and comforting vibe that we now look forward to every year from the big store Christmas ads.

“As we are from the north-east, we also asked if they could include some iconic landmarks from the region, which they were happy to do.

“Their artwork is so beautiful, and we are proud to have been able to showcase their work and use one of the shots as the cover for the single too.”

Chris McQuillan, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Animation and Games Art at the University of Sunderland, said: “I would like to express just how much gratitude and thanks I have for Twayn in providing a flexible and open brief for Ella and Jenni to respond to.

“Both Ella and Jenni have worked tirelessly to provide a creative and beautifully crafted animation that is both befitting of the song and the wintery wonderland feel they have captured. I am immensely proud of what they have achieved within a short time frame to such a high standard.”