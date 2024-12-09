Applications for Sport Management Micro-Credentials Course Are Now Open 

The flexible learning pathway at Cardiff Metropolitan University is now taking applications for February 2025.

Principles of Sport and Physical Activity Management and Marketing is the first micro-credential of six that makes up Cardiff Metropolitan University’s Certificate of Higher Education in Sport Management.

For busy managers, the day-to-day is likely to involve overseeing staff and taking on a wide range of other responsibilities. When investing precious time and money in training, it’s important to be certain that it will provide good value in both elements.

With university tuition fees rising this year – alongside the ever-increasing cost of living – Cardiff Metropolitan University has crafted the Principles of Sport Management Certificate of Higher Education with the aim of offering the best value to learners.

Managers can achieve a widely recognised higher education qualification, demonstrating an advanced level of learning, without committing to a lengthy and expensive full degree course.

As the course is focused specifically on how management theory can be applied in the sport and physical activity sector, managers can immediately use their learning in your role. With the flexible learning allowing for study alongside an existing job, managers can put their new knowledge into practice as they gain it.

The micro-credentials are CIMSPA endorsed and at 120 credits for the full certificate, the focused learning offers the equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree – a Level 4 qualification.

Each module also equates to 20 credits on its own, similar to many university modules. This means that even on a module-by-module level, competency can be understood and compared.

The sport management course is also mapped to the Entry Manager professional standard. This framework, created by sector employers and managed by CIMSPA, sets out the role and scope of individuals employed in a first-line management position who are able to work independently under some supervision and direction.

In order to design and offer this suite of sport management micro-credential modules, the university has worked with CIMSPA (The Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity), to conduct extensive research into what the sector needs from its training opportunities. The higher education institution has listened to the concerns of working professionals regarding accessing development opportunities around their careers and produced a flexible learning model containing information and practical guidance on skill areas required by sector employers.

As each module is booked and paid for individually, there is no need to commit to the full qualification. Managers and employers can invest as much or as little as they need to fill skills gaps. This means that those with prior qualifications and/or professional experience in any of the areas covered by the certificate, are able to apply to have prior learning assessed and recognised by the university, counting towards completion of the course.