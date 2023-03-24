Peter worked as a full-time inspector and inspection manager for post 16 education and training for over 15 years. More recently Peter works as a business and quality improvement adviser to FE & HE providers. He also contributes to the work of national and international organisations on all aspects of leadership and management to ensure high levels of performance are evidenced and can stand up to robust external scrutiny. Prior to becoming an inspector, Peter was an advanced practitioner teacher and lecturer before progressing to senior management positions in several post 16 regional and national institutions. He has worked with a number of national awarding bodies on curriculum design and quality control and is a speaker at national events on good practice within the sector. Peter is regarded as a leading figure on apprenticeship programme design and management. A qualified teacher and graduate, Peter holds a Master of Education degree in Continuing Education.