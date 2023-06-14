Ignite Training appoints Neville Algar as Head of Education

Oxford-based apprenticeship training provider Ignite Training has appointed Neville Algar as Head of Education to help the growth and development of its educational services.

Neville brings extensive industry experience to ensure continued high standards in the planning, preparation and delivery of all courses in the Ignite portfolio, as well as supporting the education team’s overall growth strategy.

He has held a number of roles at Director level for organisations in the learning and development sector including at the Pearson TQ Education and Training, Hemsley Fraser and Mitsubishi Electric plc.

Most recently he founded training provider OTD Quality Apprenticeships delivering employer-led training in a wide range of sectors.

“I’m really pleased to join the Ignite Training team,” said Neville. “It is my view that mindsets around apprenticeships must change to respond to the challenges of the modern business environment.

“Apprenticeships are not just for setting individuals on a set career path early in life. They can and should be taken on by anyone at any stage in their career to allow businesses to embed continual organisational change and staff development.

“Embracing digital technologies, improving business performance and changing organisational culture underscore my approach to apprenticeships and I will strive to deliver this in my new position.”

Justin Merritt, Ignite Training CEO, added:

“It is my pleasure to welcome Neville to the Ignite Group.

“Neville’s impressive background in the learning and development, commercial development and contract management sectors make him ideally suited to the role.

“Having recently renewed our Matrix accreditation, we have full confidence that Neville will uphold out reputation for excellence. We look forward to Neville strengthening our offering and we are proud to have him on board.”

Based in Oxford at the RAW Charging Stadium, Ignite Training is a registered training provider which operates nationally by delivering a portfolio of training and services to individuals, organisations, schools and the sports industry.

Clients include schools, councils, charities, sports coaching organisations, professional clubs, gyms, the NHS and apprenticeship training agencies.

Further information on Ignite’s offering is available via its website.

