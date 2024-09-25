Simon Spearman Appointed as New Principal of The Henley College

The Henley College is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Spearman as its new Principal, bringing with him a distinguished career in education, marked by academic excellence and a deep commitment to traditional values. With over 29 years of experience, including an 11-year tenure as Principal of Christ The King Sixth Form College in East London, Simon will guide The Henley College through its next phase of growth, ensuring that quality and integrity remain at the heart of the College’s ethos.

Simon succeeds Satwant Deol, who led the College with distinction over the past eight years. Simon expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating: “I am honoured to take on this responsibility at such a respected institution. The Henley College has a long-standing reputation for academic rigour and a focus on nurturing independent, resilient students. My priority is to build on this legacy, ensuring that we continue to offer the highest standards of education while staying attuned to the evolving needs of our students.”

Commitment to Academic Excellence

The Henley College offers a rich blend of A Levels, T Levels, and vocational courses, catering to students with varied academic and professional ambitions. Simon’s leadership will focus on refining and enhancing the curriculum to maintain its relevance and excellence within the wider educational landscape.

“Our focus is on delivering a curriculum that not only equips students with knowledge but fosters critical thinking, independence, and a strong sense of responsibility,” Simon explained. “While we are responsive to educational developments such as the Department of Education Level 3 review, we remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the high standards and values that define The Henley College.”

Simon’s dedication to academic quality is supported by the College’s continued investment in its facilities. Recent upgrades include a state of the art Creative Media Hub, which is set to be completed in 2024, offering students access to an industry-standard TV studio, photography suite, and recording studio. The College’s commitment to providing outstanding educational resources ensures that students across all disciplines receive an unparalleled learning experience.

A Values-Led Approach

While committed to adapting to the needs of today’s students, Simon is equally passionate about upholding the traditional values that have long defined The Henley College’s success. “Education is about much more than keeping pace with change; it is about ensuring that we provide students with a strong academic foundation, instilling discipline, perseverance, and integrity,” Simon said. “At The Henley College, we aim to develop well-rounded individuals who are not only equipped to succeed but who possess the character to lead.”

Under Simon’s leadership, the College will continue to deliver a balanced and thoughtful education. As the academic landscape evolves, The Henley College is well-positioned to meet these changes with a solid grounding in proven educational processes and a clear focus on student success.

Strong Governance and Community Engagement

Simon’s vision for The Henley College is shared by Mike Ashton, Chair of Governors, who has expressed his full support for Simon’s appointment: “Simon brings a wealth of experience, and his values align perfectly with the College’s tradition of academic excellence and community engagement. Together, we will ensure that The Henley College continues to thrive as a beacon of educational quality in the Thames Valley.”

Simon is committed to fostering even stronger links between the College and the local community, including businesses and schools. “We have a unique opportunity in this region to connect with a wide range of industries and employers, from life sciences to engineering, and to create valuable pathways for our students. At the same time, we honour our relationship with local schools, ensuring that our curriculum remains relevant and accessible to all who seek a high-quality education.”

Future Prospects: Open Evening Invitation

The Henley College is constantly investing in its future. In addition to the Creative Media Hub, the College has made significant improvements to its healthcare and engineering facilities, with new resources such as a bespoke mock hospital ward, 3D printers, and VR Metaverse headsets enhancing the learning experience for students. Simon’s leadership will ensure that these investments continue to benefit students while upholding the College’s traditional commitment to quality education.

“Our goal is to provide an environment where academic and vocational pathways are equally valued, where students are given the tools to succeed, and where the principles of responsibility, independence, and resilience are always encouraged,” Simon remarked.

Prospective students and their families are invited to attend the College’s Open Evening on 1st October, where they can explore the wide range of A Levels, T Levels, and vocational courses available, and see firsthand the resources and opportunities that make The Henley College a leader in education.

“I encourage all parents and students to join us, meet our dedicated staff, and see the value of an education at The Henley College,” Simon added. “We are proud of our history, and together, we will ensure that the future is even brighter.”