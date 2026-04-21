Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance Founder Safaraz Ali Collects MBE for Championing, Inclusion and Apprenticeships

Safaraz Ali, founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, has spoken of his pride after receiving an MBE in recognition of his services to diversity and inclusion in business.

The social entrepreneur and social impact leader was honoured following nearly 25 years of work across skills, employability, care, and enterprise. Over the past decade, his work has increasingly focused on advancing apprenticeships, social mobility, and inclusive leadership through national collaboration and advocacy.

At the centre of this work is the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, which brings together employers, training providers, educators, and to improve access, representation, and progression for diverse talent and show them that apprenticeships are not a second choice option. The Alliance has played a key role in shaping conversations around inclusion in apprenticeships, helping organisations better understand how to attract, support, and develop diverse talent.

Alongside the Alliance, Safaraz has supported the growth of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards and the Apprenticeship Diversity & Social Mobility Forum, both of which have strengthened engagement across sectors and elevated the visibility of apprenticeships as a credible and aspirational route into long-term careers.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards have become a recognised platform for celebrating success highlighting apprentices, employers, and role models from diverse backgrounds while reinforcing the value of inclusive pathways into work and leadership.

A defining principle of Safaraz’s work has been his commitment to repositioning apprenticeships. He has consistently advocated for them to be recognised not as an alternative option, but as a high-quality, first-choice pathway that enables individuals to build meaningful careers and achieve economic mobility.

Through the Alliance and its wider network, this message has reached employers, parents, and young people alike helping to shift perceptions and encourage greater participation across underrepresented communities.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Safaraz said:

“It was a real privilege to receive my MBE and a moment I will never forget. Meeting The Princess Royal made the occasion even more special and brought home the significance of the honour in a very personal way.

“What this recognition really does is strengthen my sense of responsibility. It reinforces why the work around skills, social mobility and inclusive leadership matters, and why it is important to keep pushing for better outcomes.

“This honour would not have been possible without the support of so many people around me. I am deeply grateful to my team at Pathway Group, the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards and the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, to our patrons and sponsors, and to the communities we work with every day.”

This recognition marks an important milestone not only for Safaraz, but for the continued growth and impact of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance and its mission to create a more inclusive and equitable skills landscape.