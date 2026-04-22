Instep launches new Analytical Leadership Programme

Instep has launched a new Analytical Leadership Programme.

Mapped at Level 4, this forward-thinking programme has been specially designed to bridge the gap between analytics, leadership, and operational performance. The aim is to equip leaders with the business analysis skills needed to make informed, evidence-based decisions, guide-change, and deliver measurable organisational value.

Al Bird, CEO at Instep explained:

“UK organisations across all sectors are facing incredibly complex operational environments. Not only are they grappling with the exponential rise in data and rapid adoption of AI, they are having to deal with the ongoing impact of geopolitical issues and an increasingly uncertain economy. As a result, the pressure on leaders and managers to make faster, smarter and more informed decisions has intensified. No longer can the value of analytical skills be underestimated. Sitting at the intersection of productivity, technology adoption, skills transformation, and effective leadership, those managers and leaders who can turn data into insight, insight into strategy, and strategy into measurable performance are essential. This is the reason we have introduced the Analytical Leadership Programme.”

Lauren Webb, Director of Client Solutions added:

“Organisations across the UK are calling out for managers and leaders who have the analytical capabilities to interpret evidence, move beyond intuition, and turn insight into action. We’ve listened. Our Analytical leadership Programme has been developed in partnership with our clients, to address the pressing need to equip learners with the skills needed to evaluate whether the right problem was solved, intended benefits were achieved, and if value is sustained over time. As a result, leaders will now be empowered to test intuition against evidence, improving decision quality without removing human judgement. ”

The insight‑centred programme will ensure learners develop robust investigative, diagnostic, and communication skills designed to support senior decision-makers. During the course, learners will master how to:

Define organisational problems and opportunities with clarity

Make informed, evidence-based decisions aligned to strategic priorities, reducing the risk of misdirected or low-value change

Strengthen alignment between strategy and delivery

Effectively engage and influence stakeholders

Realise measurable outcomes and benefits

Translate analytics into real decisions, real behaviours and real business value.

Focus on analytics, digital opportunity assessment, and the role of AI in organisational decision-making.

Additionally, it will cover organisational systems, operating models, and digital transformation through an analytical lens.

The first cohort for the Analytical Leadership Programme will start in July 2026. It will be delivered by Instep’s team of expert, highly-qualified trainers and led by practitioners with in-depth, first-hand experience of key sectors including local authorities, manufacturing, and retail. Real-life insights on current industry-wide challenges, alongside practical examples and proven solutions will be incorporated into each module. This will ensure that the invaluable knowledge gained by learners is not just credible, relevant and applicable, it’s updated in real-time.