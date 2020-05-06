 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How will virtual learning change after coronavirus?

Details
Hits: 2352

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Will Evans, Director at Performance Networks

Will #virtual learning go viral after the pandemic passes? 

The further education industry has been through a period of radical change in the last few months. Innovation has never been more prevalent, and those that have delayed making technology changes may be feeling the burn right now.

The sudden closure of university campuses has caused the mass virtual delivery of many courses. While there are teething problems, those which are better prepared have been able to make the transition far more smoothly. 

Will Evans, Director at Performance Networks, looks at recent successes and draws on findings from their recent State of Education whitepaper, to explore what changes universities can expect. 

Flexibility will become harder to ignore

The Jisc Digital Student Experience report surveys students from 50 UK institutions. When they were asked what good looks like to them, many answers were digital-related, including virtual classrooms, interactive lectures and course-specific apps. Distance and online-learning offers students the flexibility to combine their studies with work and other commitments.

While we’re embracing a more flexible approach to work-life, it’s going to become increasingly harder for universities to ignore the benefits of offering a similar approach to students, especially now the technology has shown it can be done. Once the immediate health threat passes, it’s clear that there needs to be more progression.

EXAMPLE:  Aberystwyth University

The cosmopolitan town in Wales comes in 71st place overall in the Complete University Guide. Yet, with a student satisfaction score of 4.24 (out of 5) it’s second in the UK for satisfaction. It’s hard to believe there isn’t a link between this and the fact that the institution has been praised for its widely available WiFi and its virtual learning environment. 

And on the site for the Welsh university, one of its core plans for the next few years is to continue to develop a virtual infrastructure and digital strategy.

Can’t make it to an Open Day? No problem

Aberystwyth is offering virtual tours of its campus, as future students are unable to attend the Open Days right now. This situation has caused many institutions to adapt and offer virtual tours of universities so people can see what it’s like on campus and what facilities are available. Sometimes it’s useful for people to drive to view what student life would be like in the city, but virtual technology is becoming more advanced, and many universities now offer 360-degree tours of not just campus, but also the city itself. 

Accommodation will also see a transformation. CityBlock, a national student accommodation provider, enables virtual 360-degree tours for prospective students, allowing them to view bedrooms and any other areas, such as gyms and communal spaces, before booking. Transitioning from the terrestrial age to the Netflix age is daunting, but CityBlock has made it far easier to do so. Their systems enable tenancy agreements to be made online or even on a smartphone, making no-contact relationships between landlords and tenants much easier right now, and in the future facilitates less travel for students. 

Advertisement

FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity?
Featured Article
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has forced many nations and organisatio
The â€˜New Normalâ€™ in Education
Featured Article
Bag packed, lunch snacks fully stocked, computer screen lowered. Since
#FEResearchMeet goes Virtual
Featured Article
As partners in all things research, Kerry Scattergood and I first met

Security threats will increase

As universities bring their learning online, cybercriminals can increase their efforts to take advantage of those who may have poor security. With a large number of people migrating to networks which are often unsecure and bypassing a VPN, hackers will spot an opportunity. 

Hackers have already been playing on the fear of what’s caused the change in working and learning - coronavirus-themed cyberattacks. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued warnings about attackers passing themselves off as the organisation. And Cisco has seen a 3.5x increase in malware and 2x increase in ransomware in recent months. Universities can plan to tackle some of these challenges, with the most important being that of user education. Students will need to be up to date with the latest information on how to protect their software from being targeted by hackers, and the tell-tale signs of malware and ransomware. 

DNS-layer security will also be invaluable, providing the first line of defense against online threats to safely re-route users to a blocked page instead of an IP address which is associated with malicious activity. 

Competition will soar

There was already increased complexity in the education market, especially as universities compete with online learning institutions. But as the need for mobility increases after coronavirus passes, those that can offer students the best virtual experience may thrive. 

Technology quality has had a growing spotlight on it during coronavirus - nobody wants to be the person who drops out of a video call halfway through. Stable networks will be just as important as a desirable offering. Expectations of the quality of your WiFi and network will rise. If you offer virtual learning but your Halls of Residence have poor WiFi, word can quickly spread. Those that thrive in this time will be seen and heard, but so will those who fail to deliver. It’s important to listen to your customers, who are the students. 

Just like those who have been hesitant to work from home are seeing that it can work, students are also seeing the benefits of being able to learn virtually. We all like to have a choice, and your students are able to make the choice between campus and virtual learning, it’s likely to make your university experience far more appealing.  Where before, universities only had to compete with each other in terms of the leaderboard for course quality, there are now many more aspects to appeal to students. 

Will Evans, Director at Performance Networks

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity?
Featured Article
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has forced many nations and organisatio
The â€˜New Normalâ€™ in Education
Featured Article
Bag packed, lunch snacks fully stocked, computer screen lowered. Since
#FEResearchMeet goes Virtual
Featured Article
As partners in all things research, Kerry Scattergood and I first met
Covid-19 and the Brave New World. Who Can Save Us Now?
Featured Article
Wow! What a few months that was. I donâ€™t know about you but I didnâ€
Kick Starter or non-starter?
Featured Article
As I was completing my previous piece it was announced the government
Businesses set back 18 months by COVID-19 - but optimism lies in training and development
Featured Article
The impact of COVID-19 is being felt by businesses around the world. L
Is there a future for teaching Black history?
Featured Article
As we enter a difficult time for education. A time of responsibility,
Holidays and Quarantine: Top 7 School and College Questions Answered
Featured Article
On Saturday night, the government announced it was removing Spain from
Fostering a diverse and inclusive culture at Southern New Hampshire University
Featured Article
Organisations increasingly understand the value of having a diverse wo
Am I Still Needed? Making Careers Guidance Better for Everyone
Featured Article
Following the ease of lockdown, many young people and adults are think
Stepping up to support choice for our next generation
Featured Article
In a few weekâ€™s time hundreds of thousands of young people will be o
'LEARNING FACTORIES' - WHAT THEY ARE AND WHY THEIR TIME HAS COME
Featured Article
The recent speech from @GavinWilliamson on #FEReform indicated that th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4807)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page