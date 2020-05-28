 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coronavirus has accelerated demand to improve the global education system’s resilience to future shocks

Details
Hits: 2529

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

  From Primary to Further and Higher Education - COVID-19 is driving the #EdTech revolution 

Coronavirus has accelerated demand to improve the global education system’s resilience to future shocks. To meet this demand, industry must now embark on a journey of technological transformation, says Paul Cuatrecasas, CEO of Aquaa Partners and author of Go Tech or Go Extinct.

As policymakers around the world contend with COVID-19, its ongoing disruption to the global education system has been unprecedented. Across the planet, countries have been confronted with the near-total closure of schools, further education colleges and universities. UNESCO estimate that over 1.2 billion students are currently impacted representing almost three-quarters (73.5 per cent) of the world’s student population.

The implications are profound. Beyond the immediate productivity disruption, the longer-term implications are even greater. School pupils, apprentices, university students, all dependent on certified assessment to progress to higher levels of education or employment, are left unable to sit their exams or undergo assessment.

All of this has fuelled a pre-existing demand for improved technology in across every level of the education sector, both to improve the effectiveness of educational provision and also to strengthen resilience to maintain functionality when confronted with future disruption.

Immediate Response

The deployment of new technology to enhance learning, streamline automation and improve resilience is clear to see in the rapid uptake in tutoring platforms and learning apps following school closures.

New AI-powered platforms can enhance a student’s capacity to self-study by delivering personalised and adapted study sessions for each user, helping students to focus on what they need to learn, improving outcomes. 

A pioneer in the space is global learning platform, Quizlet. The company boasts 50 million active users a month, including two-thirds of high school students and half of all college-aged students in the United States on the platform. It offers students and teachers access to over 400 million user-generated study sets, the option to create their own, and to study across activities ranging from flashcards and practice questions to interactive diagrams and games.

The company’s most popular study activity, Quizlet Learn, uses AI to create an adaptive study plan that adjusts to the users' learning needs and can be scheduled to help them reach a target level by a specific date, such as a test or final.

Meanwhile, the company’s Smarter Grading & Feedback system can understand a student’s answer beyond a word-for-word match, to determine what is correct and what needs further understanding, and then guide the student’s studying.

The GCSE and A-levels fiasco exposes inequalities in our education system
Featured Article
After a turbulent fortnight of unprecedented examination awards, GCSE
The message still isnâ€™t getting through to young people about vocational education
Featured Article
As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE
What skills do young people really need?
Featured Article
Today, young people worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to

Educational apps have also become a mainstay for both teachers and students during lockdown. Popular platforms used by both teachers to deliver learning and students to self-study include language apps, such as Rosetta Stone, Duolingo and Babbel, as well as the learning games site Kahoot!, and BrainPOP, a website with short video clips, quizzes, and other supplemental activities. Other innovations include Brainly, a Polish homework site, which allows students to check their homework.

To illustrate the rise in demand, Rosetta Stone estimates it has added between 10,000 to 20,000 new users each day since it dropped subscription fees at the beginning of the crisis. 

Post-COVID-19

Technological innovation in education pre-dates coronavirus. Coronavirus has just hastened an existing appetite for change.

5G

The imminent arrival of 5G telecommunications will signal a major milestone in enabling the deployment of new technologies that will transform not just the education sector, but a host of industries. The technology offers users multi-gigabyte connection speeds eliminating lag-time, delivering greater reliability and enabling users to take advantage of data-heavy applications many of which offer opportunities to transform student learning for all age groups.

Virtual Reality Education

With the speed offered by 5G, having lessons in virtual reality will become commonplace, capturing students’ imagination and improving learning. Rather than relying on their imagination alone, primary school students learning about the dinosaurs can immerse themselves in a virtual forest and gaze up at a T-Rex as a Pterodactyl soars overhead. Politics students can take their place alongside Roman senators while Cicero delivers an address. And engineering apprentices will be able to visualise the internal operations of a jet engine. The technology is also showing promise, both for the education of children and adults with special educational needs and mental health issues.

As well as enhancing the learning experience VR can improve resilience. In a future crisis that resulted in schools or other learning institutions to close, students and learners will be able to login to a virtual classroom led by their teacher or instructor all of whom will access the classroom remotely from their respective homes.

Augmented Reality (AR)

AR glasses (or even contact lenses), will layer data on top of what we naturally see, to allow for a real-world learning experience. For example, a student wearing AR glasses could sit at their desk and have a conversation with George Stephenson about invention and engineering.

Holograms and Haptic Technology

Advancements in hologram technology will open the door to holographic telepresence. The ability for teachers or ‘notable speakers’ from around the world being present in either the classroom or a students’ home. Students will be able to learn directly from the world's most exciting and inspiring people, such as historical figures, Olympic athletes or eminent scientists.

Haptic technology is another of the big promises in EdTech. It helps to complete the user experience by making it even closer to reality by offering virtual and holographic experiences a sense of feeling. Users can wear a suit or clothing that will trigger human senses as they interact with either a hologram or virtual experience.

COVID-19 and its implications for the education sector

As with other sectors, COVID-19 highlights the vulnerabilities of the education system as a whole to disruption. But the challenges are not insurmountable. We need only look to the role existing technology, such as tablets, apps and online learning platforms are already playing in enabling effective home-schooling. Further progress and greater resilience – and even a transformation in how effectively students and apprentices learn – can be overcome through the embrace of technological innovation and the potpourri of solutions that will emerge from EdTech very soon.

Paul Cuatrecasas, CEO of Aquaa Partners and author of Go Tech or Go Extinct

You may also be interested in these articles:

The GCSE and A-levels fiasco exposes inequalities in our education system
Featured Article
After a turbulent fortnight of unprecedented examination awards, GCSE
The message still isn’t getting through to young people about vocational education
Featured Article
As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE
Why now’s the best time to rethink our education system
Featured Article
Exam results day. This annual event is stressful enough at the best of
The AI Exam Algorithm is not to blame - Humans remain very much in charge and are ethically responsible for the consequences
Featured Article
#ALevel and #GCSE #ResultsDay - A Low Moral Ebb On Monday 17 August FE
Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
Fallout from GCSE results: How are we engaging black and minority students?
Featured Article
In a follow up to my article on ‘Is there a future for teaching blac
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Here’s how to fix it
Featured Article
“Is this the biggest education f***-up ever?” asked TES editor Ann
What skills do young people really need?
Featured Article
Today, young people worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to
There have been many valuable learning experiences for marketing apprentices during lockdown
Featured Article
Apprentice training providers are putting measures in place to protect
Careers Advisers – Are We Ready For The New Normal?
Featured Article
Since March 2020, the vast majority of career services, and providers
How we can put new money for nursing degree apprentices to work
Featured Article
£172 million new funding to double nursing #apprentices Money talks,
Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth
Featured Article
As #ALevelResults are revealed, it’s vital that we teach digital ski

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Uxbridge College
Uxbridge College has published a new article: Uxbridge College GCSE students look to the future after lockdown results 2 hours 27 minutes ago
AVADO
AVADO has published a new article: Digital learning courses unveiled by Avado in partnership with Google 3 hours 10 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 5 hours

POWERPOINT PRESENTATIONS: BEST PRACTICE AND MAKING THEM...

Overview This webinar demonstrates how to use PowerPoint functionality to engage your audience; whether a webinar, classroom delivery or an online...

  • Wednesday, 30 September 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page